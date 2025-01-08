H-1B visa renewal process to change in 2025: No travel to India required

Soon, Indians will be able to renew H-1B visas without returning to India. On January 29, 2024, the United States Department of State launched a pilot programme allowing select H-1B visa holders to renew their visas within the US. This domestic renewal system eliminated the need for international travel and concluded on April 1, 2024.

Following its success, the US is now preparing to roll out a formal visa renewal process for H-1B holders, which is expected to be implemented in 2025.

"As it stands today, H-1B visa holders must travel to their home country to renew their visas. This involves attending in-person visa stamping interviews at US consulates or embassies. For many, this process has been fraught with delays, logistical challenges, and, quite often, a level of uncertainty regarding the timeline. The pandemic amplified these struggles, with backlogs at consulates leaving professionals stranded outside the US for extended periods, affecting their careers and personal lives," Varun Singh, MD, XIPHIAS Immigration told Business Standard.

H-1B renewal programme explained

The H-1B visa programme enables US companies to employ skilled foreign workers in sectors such as technology, engineering, finance, and medicine.

The pilot project tested a more efficient visa renewal process. Around 20,000 H-1B holders participated, meeting the eligibility criteria outlined in the US Federal Register.

“The pilot programme enabled many speciality occupation workers from India to renew their visas without leaving the United States,” said the US Department of State in its year-end statement. “This streamlined the renewal process for thousands of applicants, and the Department of State is working to formally establish a US-based renewal programme in 2025.”

While the system is confirmed to begin this year, a formal launch date has yet to be announced.

Current H-1B renewal process 'frustrating'

Many Indian H-1B visa holders find the renewal process frustrating, particularly when it comes to securing Dropbox slots. This system allows eligible applicants to renew their US visas without in-person interviews.

For Indian H-1B visa holders, all Dropbox submissions are processed through the US Consulate in Chennai, although applicants can drop their documents at visa application centres across India. However, securing these slots has proven to be a challenge.

A Reddit user who needed to complete stamping before November shared, “I can’t just fly there on a whim and hope they’ll release slots the next day.” Another described the process as a “nightmare,” writing, “I’ve been hunting for H-1B Dropbox visa slots for over a month now, and they just refuse to release anything for India. The few I’ve seen were for random dates like two days from now – seriously, how is anyone living in the US supposed to make that work?! It’s absolutely insane.”

“The most important thing to understand about the US visa process is that it’s a machine. It’s not about you as an individual; it’s about a system protecting the United States. The process can feel nasty and impersonal but it’s designed that way,” said Russell A Stamets, partner at Circle of Counsels.

Some applicants have opted for in-person interviews instead. One individual shared, “I picked an in-person interview. I was able to book my slot in December within a week. I’d suggest changing your Dropbox to in-person if you can.” They added that in-person slots in Hyderabad from 18-25 November were still available.

“While the system is frustrating, it’s not intended to be convenient. The US State Department has been open about the resource challenges and is trying to catch up with the backlog caused by the pandemic,” Stamets explained. He added, “If you don’t get your visa in time, you’re basically out of luck.”

Benefits for Indian professionals

Indian professionals make up the majority of H-1B visa holders. Historically, they’ve faced challenges in renewing visas, including expensive international travel and prolonged delays caused by limited appointment slots.

India remains the leading country of origin for H-1B visa holders, with the technology sector employing most of them, followed by medicine and research.

In 2022, Indians accounted for 77 per cent of the 320,000 H-1B applications.

In 2023, they received 72 per cent of the 386,000 approved H-1B visas.

Indian students also dominate higher education in the US, with 331,000 student visas granted in 2024.

Varun listed explained how Indians would benefit:

Travel inconvenience: Considering the sheer number of Indian tech professionals working in the US, this will save significant time, energy, and costs associated with international travel.

Reducing career interruptions: "In many cases, professionals waiting for visa renewals outside the US face disruptions to their work. With this programme, they can renew their visas domestically, ensuring seamless career progression and eliminating potential risks of losing job opportunities due to delays.

Family stability: Visa renewal often disrupts family life, especially for dependents on H-4 visas. The new programme will help Indian families maintain their stability in the US, as they can now complete renewals without uprooting their daily lives.

Impact on US firms: Indian professionals form the backbone of many US-based tech companies and startups. By simplifying the visa renewal process, this programme will also benefit US employers, ensuring continuity in projects and reducing workforce disruptions.

"This programme is more than just a convenience; it signifies the US government’s acknowledgement of the invaluable contributions of skilled foreign workers, particularly Indians. It sets the tone for a more modernised, immigrant-friendly approach, which could encourage even more Indian talent to choose the US as their destination for career growth," Singh said.

What are the costs for H-1B visas in 2025?

Here’s a breakdown of fees:

Registration fee: $10, payable in March annually to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Base filing fee: $460 for all petitions, plus an additional $500 anti-fraud fee for new or employer-change petitions.

Special employer fees: Companies with over 50 employees and a workforce of more than 50 per cent on H-1B or L-1 visas must pay $4,000.

Premium processing (optional): Costs $2,805 for expedited processing within 15 days.

Employers typically bear the visa costs, though some expenses may fall on employees.

The H-1B visa debate

The renewed focus on H-1B visas has reignited debates in the US about their impact on domestic employment.

Some conservative groups claim H-1B workers “take away American jobs” and pose a “threat to western civilisation.” They’ve urged incoming President Donald Trump to scrap the programme as part of his immigration policies.

Others, including Trump himself, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, support the visa system. They argue it helps the US attract top global talent, benefiting industries like technology, research, and healthcare.

“America needs talented people, and the H-1B allows the world’s top talent to live and work in the US,” Musk said recently, adding it helps the country maintain a competitive edge globally.