Scams at airports: Key threats and how to stay safe while travelling

In an age where digital connectivity enhances convenience, it also opens the door to a number of scams and fraudulent activities, particularly in bustling environments like airports. Recently, Bengaluru International Airport became the focal point of a distressing incident, where a traveller lost a significant sum of money to a sophisticated lounge access scam. This case is just one among many that illustrate the alarming rise of airport-related frauds across India. As travellers navigate the complexities of modern air travel, it is crucial to remain vigilant against these threats.

Recent airport scams

Bengaluru airport lounge scam: A woman fell victim to a scam while trying to access an airport lounge. After showing a photo of her credit card, she was instructed to download an app called ‘lounge pass’ for a facial recognition scan. Despite not using the lounge, she later discovered that Rs 87,000 had been withdrawn from her account, likely due to scammers accessing her personal information through the app.

Also Read

Mumbai airport overcharging incident: An NRI was charged Rs 2,800 for a short cab ride from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The taxi driver used a fake app to inflate the fare, deceiving the passenger into believing it was legitimate. After realising the overcharge, the victim reported the incident to the police.

Replica Uber app scam: Another scam involved taxi drivers at Bengaluru Airport using replicas of the Uber app to overcharge passengers by adding hidden fees. One victim reported being charged an extra Rs 1,000 under false pretenses related to GST.

Fuel scam by cab drivers: A techie exposed a scheme where cab drivers would stop midway to claim they were low on fuel and demand payment at petrol stations before completing the trip to the airport. This tactic put pressure on passengers, especially women traveling alone.

Ritika Nayyar, partner, Singhania & Co. explains how to identify such schemes and signs to watch for.

It is essential that flyers remain vigilant while travelling and aware of standard procedures and protocols followed by the Airport Authority of India, the airlines, etc. Some signs that can help flyers recognise the onset of any fraud, scam etc. are described as follows –

Fake taxi/ transportation scams:

Unmarked vehicles, no visible licence, drivers avoiding official taxi stands, or refusing to use the meter.

Currency exchange scams:

Extremely attractive rates that seem too good to be true, hidden fees in the fine print, or vendors avoiding receipts.

Luggage tampering:

Luggage that looks tampered with, broken locks, or strangers offering unsolicited help with your bags.

Wi-Fi scams:

Networks with generic names like 'Free Wi-Fi' or ones that do not require passwords.

Overpriced goods or services:

Lack of price tags, unclear billing, or significant markups compared to standard rates.

Fake ticket schemes:

Sellers offering tickets at very low prices or outside official counters.

Impersonation scams:

Staff without proper ID badges or uniforms asking for cash or personal details.

Overweight baggage scams:

Scales that look tampered with or agents asking for cash payments instead of issuing a receipt.

Travel agent scams:

Deals that seem too good to be true, unverified offices, or agents pressuring for immediate payments.

ATM and card scams:

ATMs with loose card slots, unfamiliar payment systems, or unusual on-screen prompts.

How to remain protected?

To avoid fake taxi or transportation scams, use prepaid counters at airports for fixed fares, verify drivers and apps are legitimate, and be aware of approximate fares. If overcharged, report the issue to the police or airport authorities.

For currency exchange scams, always check current exchange rates and inquire about additional fees. Refer to the Reserve Bank of India's official website for accurate information.

Protect against luggage tampering by securing bags with locks, and report suspicious activities to airport authorities immediately.

Avoid Wi-Fi scams by connecting only to official airport networks, and refrain from accessing personal accounts on public Wi-Fi.

Buy tickets directly from airlines or authorised agents to prevent fake ticket scams.

In case of impersonation scams, always request official ID cards from airport personnel or approach the information desk.