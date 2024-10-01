Have higher risk appetite ? There's a new asset class option for HNIs

The new asset class will provide a regulated product with features like SIP (Systematic Investment Plan), higher risk-taking capability, and a higher ticket size to meet the needs of the emerging category of investors.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the introduction of a new asset class designed to cater to high-risk investors. This new asset class aims to bridge the gap between mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS) in terms of flexibility in asset construction.

The offerings under the new product will be referred to as 'Investment Strategies', to maintain a clear distinction from the schemes offered under the traditional mutual funds.





Safeguards:

No Leverage: The new product will not allow for leverage, limiting the risk of excessive exposure.

Restricted Investments: Investments in unlisted and unrated instruments will be restricted to the same limits allowed for mutual funds.

Derivatives Exposure: Derivatives exposure will be capped at 25% of the Asset Under Management (AUM) for purposes other than hedging and rebalancing.

Benefits: Sebi floated a consultation paper on introducing a 'New Asset Class' in July, inviting public comments by August 6, 2024.

The higher threshold will deter retail investors from investing in this product while attracting investors with investible funds between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, who are being drawn to unauthorised and unregistered portfolio management service providers.