Denmark, Switzerland, & more: Top countries that offer best quality of life

What makes a country stand out? Is it a strong economy, a high quality of life, or the ability to spark adventure and creativity? According to the 2024 Best Countries ranking by US News & World Report, it's a combination of all these and more.

Compiled with help from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, the ranking is based on a survey of nearly 17,000 people from 89 countries The countries are assessed across 10 different categories, covering everything from cultural influence and business climate to quality of life and adventure. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How were the countries ranked?

To determine the 2024 rankings, US News & World Report, WPP, and the Wharton School surveyed people from around the world between March 22 and May 23, 2024. They looked at countries through a wide lens, considering factors such as quality of life, entrepreneurship, and global influence. The goal was to see how each nation is perceived on the world stage.

What defines quality of life?

For the 2024 rankings, quality of life was judged based on several metrics, including:

Affordability

Good job market

Economic stability

Family-friendly environment

Income equality

Political stability

Safety

Well-developed public education

Well-developed healthcare system

Denmark takes the top spot

Denmark claimed the title of the best country for quality of life in 2024, moving up from its fourth-place finish in 2023. Despite its high taxes—up to 50% of income—residents enjoy free healthcare, subsidised childcare, and free university education. The elderly are also well cared for, receiving pensions and support from care workers.

Expats in Denmark seem particularly content, with 84% saying they’re happy with their work-life balance, according to a July 2024 survey by InterNations. This is significantly higher than the global average of 60%. Additionally, Denmark ranks as the second-happiest country globally, according to the 2024 World Happiness Report.

Denmark’s high quality of life is closely linked to its commitment to equality and social welfare, which the report highlights as key factors in the country’s overall happiness.

Sweden falls to second place

Sweden dropped from the top spot to second place in the quality of life rankings this year. Like Denmark, Sweden offers its residents free healthcare and education. It also boasts a high life expectancy, with the average age at 82.8 years, according to the CIA World Factbook. The country ranked second in caring for human rights and the environment but lagged behind in affordability.

Sweden also has a progressive parental leave policy, offering 480 days of paid leave for new parents. Each parent is entitled to half of those days, ensuring a balanced approach to caregiving.

Switzerland: The best country overall

For the third year running—and the seventh time in nine years—Switzerland ranked as the best country overall. "Switzerland's stability and high quality of life are the main reasons it keeps topping the rankings," said Elliott Davis from US News & World Report.

The country excels in categories like entrepreneurship and being "open for business," contributing to its lostanding dominance.

The US climbs to third place

The United States made a notable leap in the 2024 rankings, moving up two spots to third place—its highest position in the history of the report. “The rise of the US was due to jumps in the ‘open for business’ and ‘movers’ categories,” Davis explained. The US also held on to its top position in agility and power, cementing its place as a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Despite often scoring lower in quality of life, the US’s overall strength in areas like business and global influence helped push it up the rankings.

Adventure, entrepreneurship, and cultural influence

Beyond overall rankings, the 2024 report also looked at other attributes. Brazil topped the list for adventure, followed by Italy and Greece. Germany led the entrepreneurship category, praised for its skilled workforce and innovative economy. The United States followed closely behind.

In terms of cultural influence, Italy, France, and the United States led the charge, known for shaping global trends in fashion, entertainment, and culture. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, ranked first in the movers category, a reflection of its growth potential.

Where does India stand?

India ranked 33rd in the 2024 Best Countries list, dropping three places from the previous year. Here’s how India performed across various categories:

Overall rank: 33

Adventure: 58

Agility: 40

Cultural influence: 34

Entrepreneurship: 32

Heritage: 10

Movers: 7

Open for business: 46

Power: 12

Quality of life: 40

Social purpose: 77

Other countries in the top rankings

The top ten countries for overall rankings in 2024 are:

1. Switzerland

2. Japan

3. United States

4. Canada

5. Australia

6. Sweden

7. Germany

8. United Kingdom

9. New Zealand

10. Denmark

Best countries for quality of life

1. Denmark

2. Sweden

3. Switzerland

4. Norway

5. Canada

Best countries for entrepreneurship

1. Germany

2. United States

3. Japan

4. United Kingdom

5. Switzerland

Best countries for cultural influence

1. Italy

2. France

3. United States

4. Spain

5. Japan

Best countries for adventure

1. Brazil

2. Italy

3. Greece

4. Spain

5. Thailand