Market regulator Sebi slaps Rs 12 lakh fine on NSE Data And Analytics

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 12 lakh on NSE Data And Analytics Ltd for its failure to segregate IT infrastructures and manpower between itself and its parent firm National Stock Exchange (NSE). It has been directed to pay the fine within 45 days, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its order. In its order, Sebi noted irregularities with respect to the backup of records and details of the Business Continuity Plan/Disaster Recovery policy, delay in sending acknowledgement letters to investors, irregularities with respect to system audit reports and cyber security audit framework and failure to validate KYC records.

Additionally, Sebi said, "There was no segregation of any IT infrastructures (server, network, data centres and IT security), along with the IT manpower, responsible for handling server management, network, data centres and IT security between the noticee (NSE Data And Analytics) and its parent organisation (NSE)".

NSE Data And Analytics stated that it had taken various corrective steps.

Sebi conducted an inspection of NSE Data And Analytics Ltd, a KYC Registration Agency (KRA) on September 6-7, 2023, to ascertain possible violation of regulatory norms. The period covered in the inspection was from April 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023.