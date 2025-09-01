Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Hema Malini sells 2 Mumbai flats in Oberoi Springs, Oshiwara for ₹12.5 cr

Hema Malini sells 2 Mumbai flats in Oberoi Springs, Oshiwara for ₹12.5 cr

Each apartment, sold for 6.25 crore, includes one car parking. Each deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 31.25 lakh along registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Hema Malini
BJP MP Hema Malini during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Sunainaa Chadha
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
India actress Hema Malini has sold two apartments in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs. 12.50 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by online property portal squareyards.com on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). Both the transactions were registered in August 2025.
 
According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, both the apartments sold by Hema Malini are located in Oberoi Springs. Both the apartments have identical carpet area of 847 sq.ft.  and built-up area of 1,017 sq. ft.
 
As per the transaction documents, each apartment, sold for 6.25 crore, includes one car parking. Each deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 31.25 lakh along registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Andheri West is a prime residential and lifestyle destination in Mumbai, known for its upscale housing, entertainment avenues, and vibrant social fabric. The locality enjoys excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban rail, and the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor, linking it efficiently to business districts like BKC, Goregaon, and Andheri East. 
 
With luxury high-rises, premium societies, and robust social infrastructure, Andheri West continues to be one of the most sought-after markets for homebuyers and investors in Mumbai.
 
Hema Malini is a renowned Indian actress, dancer, director, and politician. She made her film debut in 1963 and rose to fame with the 1968 film Sapno Ka Saudagar. Often referred to as the "Dream Girl," she became one of Hindi cinema’s most successful actresses of the 1970s and 1980s. Beyond films, she is an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer and has performed globally. Hema Malini has also been active in politics, serving as a Member of Parliament from Mathura.
 

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

