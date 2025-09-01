Hema Malini sells 2 Mumbai flats in Oberoi Springs, Oshiwara for ₹12.5 cr

India actress Hema Malini has sold two apartments in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs. 12.50 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by online property portal squareyards.com on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). Both the transactions were registered in August 2025.

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, both the apartments sold by Hema Malini are located in Oberoi Springs. Both the apartments have identical carpet area of 847 sq.ft. and built-up area of 1,017 sq. ft.

As per the transaction documents, each apartment, sold for 6.25 crore, includes one car parking. Each deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 31.25 lakh along registration charges of Rs. 30,000.