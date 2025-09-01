Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Signature Global buys ₹450-Cr Sohna land, bets big on Gurugram real estate

Signature Global buys ₹450-Cr Sohna land, bets big on Gurugram real estate

Gurugram-based Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company became the fifth largest player in the last fiscal year

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global
Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global | Image: X/@signatureglobal
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
Realty firm Signature Global Ltd has acquired 33.47 acres of land in Sohna, Gurugram, for about ₹450 crore as part of its aggressive expansion strategy in the Delhi-NCR real estate market. The Gurugram-based developer, already among India’s top five realty players by pre-sales, aims to unlock 18 lakh sq ft of development potential from the new land parcels.
 
Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal confirmed the acquisition on the sidelines of NAREDCO’s convention, adding that the land was purchased through three separate sale deeds. “We are always looking for land parcels to expand our business. In Delhi-NCR, we are evaluating multiple deals in Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi,” he said.
 
The company became the fifth largest player in the last fiscal year in terms of pre-sales, selling properties worth Rs 10,290 crore.
 
"We have recently purchased a total of 33.47 acre land in Sohna Gurugram," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal told PTI.
 
He said the cost of acquisitions stood around Rs 450 crore.
 
These land parcels were bought through three separate sale deeds. The total development potential is around 18 lakh sq ft.
 
This comes after Signature Global invested ₹1,070 crore last fiscal year to acquire 48 acres in Gurugram. For FY26, the company has lined up an investment of ₹1,200–1,500 crore toward fresh land buys.
 
On the project launch pipeline, Aggarwal noted that Signature Global has already launched projects worth ₹4,000 crore in Q1 of FY26 and plans another ₹13,000 crore worth of launches by March 2026. “We remain confident of achieving our ₹12,500 crore sales booking guidance for this year,” he said.
 
Land acquisitions in any financial year should be equivalent to the total projects launched in that fiscal year, Aggarwal said, when asked about the land bank strategy of the company for future development.
 
Land acquisitions in any financial year should be equivalent to the total projects launched in that fiscal year, Aggarwal said, when asked about the land bank strategy of the company for future development.
 
Market Insight:
 
Luxury homes (₹5 crore+) continue to see “slow and steady” demand in Gurugram.
 
The ₹2–5 crore segment lacks new supply, though prices remain stable with moderate appreciation.
 
The “frenzy” of projects selling out in hours or days—seen in recent years—has now cooled, Aggarwal admitted.
 
"Demand is slow and steady for luxury homes priced above Rs 5 crore per unit. There is not much supply in Rs 2-5 crore price bracket." However, he said there has been no price correction in the market, although the pace of increase in rates would be moderate going forward.
 
The frenzy seen in the last few years, with entire projects getting sold in few hours or few days, is missing now," Aggarwal said.
 
Financials:
 
Q1 FY26 Net Profit: ₹34.43 crore (up 5x YoY from ₹6.79 crore)
 
Total Income: ₹898.35 crore (vs. ₹427.98 crore YoY)
 
Sales Bookings: Down 15% YoY at ₹2,640 crore
 
Since its inception, Signature Global has delivered 15 million sq ft of projects and continues to be one of the most active land buyers in the NCR.
 
Why It Matters 
For homebuyers, Signature Global’s aggressive land acquisition signals steady new launches in the mid to premium housing segments in NCR. For investors, the strong pipeline and improved profitability despite slower sales reflect resilience in Gurugram’s real estate market—especially in the ₹2–5 crore housing segment, where supply shortages could drive price stability.

Topics :Signature Global

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

