Holiday package, your rules: Cleartrip lets travellers customise holidays

Planning a holiday often means choosing between two options: booking everything yourself, which can take hours, or opting for a fixed package where travellers have little say over the itinerary.

Cleartrip is trying to bridge that gap.

The Flipkart-owned travel platform on Monday announced its entry into the holiday packages segment with a model that combines flights, hotels, activities and transfers in a single itinerary, while allowing travellers to customise the package according to their preferences.

The company said its packages are curated by destination experts, but travellers can subsequently change elements such as hotels, flights and activities rather than having to accept a fixed itinerary.

The offering is currently available across popular domestic and international destinations, with Cleartrip planning to expand the selection. How does Cleartrip's holiday package work? Instead of starting with a blank itinerary, a traveller begins with a package designed by a destination expert. For example, a traveller planning a holiday can select an itinerary that already includes the flight, accommodation, sightseeing and transfers. They can then modify individual elements based on their requirements. This could mean changing the hotel, adjusting activities or selecting different flights, while retaining the overall structure of the holiday. According to Cleartrip, the idea is to combine the convenience of a package holiday with some of the flexibility associated with planning a trip independently.

The company said travellers can also speak to a holiday expert while planning their trip for guidance on destinations, itineraries and the different components of the holiday. What happens after the booking? The assistance does not end once the package has been booked. Cleartrip said travellers will have access to a live itinerary containing information such as driver details, vouchers and day-wise plans. The company is also offering 24x7 support during the trip, allowing travellers to seek assistance while they are travelling. This could be particularly relevant for travellers booking multi-component international holidays, where flights, hotel bookings, airport transfers and activities need to work together.

What offers is Cleartrip launching? The initial launch includes two promotional offers: Child Flies Free: available for Thailand, Bali and Kerala, subject to terms and conditions.

Partner @ 50%: available for Thailand, Bali and Andaman, subject to terms and conditions. Cleartrip has not specified in the announcement the monetary value or eligibility conditions beyond the destinations covered, so travellers will need to check the applicable terms before booking. What about pricing? Cleartrip said its scale and its position within the Flipkart Group have helped it negotiate pricing and inventory with suppliers across flights, hotels and experience providers. It has also introduced a Price Beat Offer. According to Cleartrip, if a traveller finds the same itinerary available at a lower price elsewhere, the company will beat that price, subject to its terms and conditions.

Travellers should compare the inclusions, hotel category, flight timings, cancellation rules, activities and transfer arrangements before comparing headline prices, particularly because two apparently similar holiday packages may have different inclusions. Why is Cleartrip entering holiday packages? The move is part of Cleartrip's broader strategy to become a more integrated travel platform. The company has traditionally been associated with individual travel bookings such as flights and hotels. With holiday packages, it is moving into a category where several components of a trip are bundled into one purchase. Gaurav Patwari, Chief Business Officer - Air at Cleartrip, said the company's aim was to move away from the choice between rigid packages and spending hours building a holiday from scratch.

What does this mean for travellers? For travellers, the key change is control over a package rather than simply choosing a pre-set itinerary. A conventional package may require the traveller to accept a particular hotel, sightseeing schedule or flight combination. Cleartrip's offering allows those elements to be modified while keeping them within one itinerary. This may be useful for families, couples or groups whose requirements differ — for example, travellers who want a particular hotel but fewer activities, or those who want to change flights without rebuilding the entire holiday themselves. However, as with any bundled travel booking, travellers should check the final price and terms carefully. The flexibility available for changing a hotel, flight or activity, cancellation charges and what happens if one component changes can affect the overall value of a package.