Holidays in Oct: Banks to remain closed for 15 days; details here

Essential financial services will be available through ATMs, mobile banking apps, bank websites

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI, Reserve Bank of India(Photo: Shutterstock)
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
October is a month of holidays nationwide and banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days. Closures include Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
 

Do note that despite bank branches being closed, digital banking services will be operational. Customers can still access internet banking, mobile banking, NEFT, RTGS, and other digital platforms without any interruption.
 
Bank holidays in October 2024:
 

October 1 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Jammu and Kashmir for elections to state assembly.
 
October 2 (Wednesday): Closed nationwide for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
 
October 3 (Thursday): Banks closed in Rajasthan for Navratra Sthapna
 
October 6 (Sunday): Weekly holiday.
 
October 10 (Thursday): Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) — banks will remain closed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kohima, Kolkata.
 
October 11 (Friday): Dussehra (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain) — observed in multiple states including Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya..
 
October 12 (Saturday): Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashami) — banks closed in various states including Tripura, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya..
 
October 13 (Sunday): Weekly holiday.
 
October 14 (Monday): Durga Puja (Dasain) — banks closed in Sikkim.
 
October 16 (Wednesday): Lakshmi Puja —in Tripura and West Bengal.
 
October 17 (Thursday): Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu — banks closed in Karnataka, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.
 
October 20 (Sunday): Weekly holiday.
 
October 26 (Saturday): Second Saturday and accession Day — banks closed in Jammu & Kashmir.
 
October 27 (Sunday): Weekly holiday.
 
October 31 (Thursday): Diwali (Deepavali), Kali Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday, Naraka Chaturdashi—banks are closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.
 
Customers planning to visit banks on these days must plan their journey accordingly.
 
The Reserve Bank of India lists three types of bank holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and banks’ closing of accounts.
Topics :BanksHolidays

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

