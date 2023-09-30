How 20% TCS will impact your foreign stock holdings, crypto from October 1

Under this rule, a 20% TCS will be levied on all remittances abroad, including investments in foreign stocks, mutual funds, cryptocurrency, and property. Additionally, if you are investing in a domestic mutual fund, and having exposure to foreign stocks, the same will not be considered as a foreign remittance under LRS and thus will not attract TCS.
TCS is an extra amount that is collected by a seller as a tax on specified goods from buyers at the time of sale over and above the sale amount and is remitted to the government account.
"However, the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies in India is somewhat uncertain, as the government has voiced concerns and is contemplating potential regulatory measures. Depending on how these cryptocurrency regulations evolve, our investor's foray into the world of digital assets could involve varying tax and legal consequences," said Rajgarhia.
"Such firms play a crucial role in assisting investors with compliance with Indian tax regulations. They ensure that essential taxes, including TCS, are collected and properly deposited. However, it's important to note that, even with this assistance, the liability for TCS under the Indian Tax regime remains a key consideration for any Indian investor delving into foreign investments," explained Rajgarhia.
Point to note: It is possible to buy foreign stocks directly through Motilal Oswal, in which case the remittance for the purchase of such stocks will come under LRS and the TCS on LRS. On the other hand buying units of a fund that then invests a part in foreign stocks does not constitute LRS and will not be covered.
In light of these developments and uncertainties, investors may consider exploring tax-efficient alternatives, such as domestic mutual funds with foreign exposure. These funds may offer a more favourable tax treatment, as they are not subject to the 20% TCS under LRS, provided that the dominant nature of the fund is not primarily foreign stocks.