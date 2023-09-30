How 20% TCS will impact your foreign stock holdings, crypto from October 1

When investing in foreign assets, such as foreign stocks, and transferring money abroad for these investments, your bank or financial institution may collect TCS on the amount exceeding the specified threshold ( Rs 7 lakh), subject to fluctuating rates and thresholds that can change over time.

If you are thinking in investing in foreign stocks, mutual funds or cryptocurrencies abroad, be aware that you will have to spend more since the applicable tax collected at source (TCS) on foreign remittance has been increased to 20 per cent from the existing 5 per cent effective 1 October 2023, except in certain cases.Under this rule, a 20% TCS will be levied on all remittances abroad, including investments in foreign stocks, mutual funds, cryptocurrency, and property. Additionally, if you are investing in a domestic mutual fund, and having exposure to foreign stocks, the same will not be considered as a foreign remittance under LRS and thus will not attract TCS.TCS is an extra amount that is collected by a seller as a tax on specified goods from buyers at the time of sale over and above the sale amount and is remitted to the government account.