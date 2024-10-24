How gig workers can start retirement saving early with equity funds, NPS

White-collar gig workers in urban India are less prepared for retirement than the broader population, with a retirement preparedness score of 46 versus national score of 49, according to a study. Gig workers’ financial index is 48, trailing the national average of 52, said the fourth edition of the India Retirement Index Study, conducted by Max Life Insurance and Kantar.

Why they lag

Freelancers and consultants lack a steady monthly income, making it difficult to follow a structured approach to managing savings and expenses.

“Their volatile income makes long-term, systematic saving and investing for retirement difficult,” says Arvind A Rao, founder of Arvind A Rao and Associates.

"Lack of contribution to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is a major factor," says Deepesh Raghaw, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment advisor (RIA). Unlike regular employees, gig workers don't have a fixed retirement age. "This flexibility makes them believe they can work longer to make up for their lack of savings. What they don't appreciate adequately is that health issues could make it difficult to extend their work life beyond a point," says Avinash Luthria, a Sebi-registered RIA and founder, Fiduciaries.

Moreover, changes in workplace demands could render their skills obsolete. “Even if they are willing to work, they may not get the desired projects,” says Luthria. Younger workers often underbid them for projects. Even without EPF, gig workers can turn to the All Citizens Model of the National Pension System (NPS) for retirement savings. “Adequate awareness about NPS is still missing,” says Keval Bhanushali, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), 1 Finance. How much is needed At retirement, workers should have a corpus equivalent to at least 30 times their annual expenses. “The assumption here is that their corpus can generate at least inflation-matching returns,” says Raghaw.

Bhanushali adds that the required corpus depends on factors like post-retirement lifestyle and location. Apart from EPF, gig workers have access to various financial products such as equity mutual funds, Public Provident Fund (PPF), deferred annuity pension plans, and fixed deposits. Equity mutual funds (MFs): They are suitable for those 12-15 years away from retirement. “Equity MFs allow disciplined savings along with the benefit of compounding. However, investors should be prepared for market volatility,” says Rao. Investors must also resist the temptation to withdraw funds from these liquid instruments for short-term needs. Public Provident Fund (PPF): This is a sovereign-backed, risk-free instrument that offers a tax-free return of 7.1 per cent per annum. The restricted liquidity during the first 15 years ensures the corpus is saved for retirement.

However, the inability to access funds before five years could pose challenges for gig workers lacking adequate savings in other liquid instruments. Contributions to PPF are capped at Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year. NPS: Gig workers without EPF should use NPS, as it's a low-cost product offering high equity exposure. It also provides an additional tax deduction of Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B) of the Income-Tax Act. However, 40 per cent of the final corpus must be annuitised, and the product offers limited liquidity. Pension funds of insurance companies: Deferred annuity plans can be considered for a portion of the retirement corpus (which investors are willing to annuitise). "Besides providing a fixed pension for life, they allow one to lock in the rate of return," says Rao.

Fixed deposits: A simple and liquid product, it is useful for building an emergency fund, “It’s also suited for less sophisticated investors,” says Luthria. However, it is tax-inefficient. Raghaw emphasises the importance of aligning the asset allocation in one’s retirement portfolio with one’s risk tolerance and investment horizon. Dos and don'ts Before they start investing for retirement, gig workers should have an emergency fund equivalent to at least 12 months of household expenses in liquid instruments such as savings accounts, fixed deposits or liquid funds. “Gig workers also need adequate health, life, and personal accident coverage since employers won’t provide them any of these benefits,” says Raghaw.

Gig workers shouldn't delay saving for retirement. "They should start saving in their early 30s with even small amounts to benefit from the power of compounding," says Rao. White collar gig workers may earn more than their full-time counterparts (having similar cost-to-company) since no EPF contributions are deducted and they may pay a lower rate of tax. "By opting for the presumptive tax scheme (Section 44ADA), professionals with gross tax receipts of up to Rs 75 lakh can pay tax on 50 per cent of their gross receipts," says Raghaw. However, this additional income shouldn't be wasted. "Gig workers are often the first to be laid off during downturns, and any illness could result in loss of income." Building a financial cushion and purchasing adequate insurance should be their top priorities.