New Zealand expands work rights for migrants' partners; Indians to benefit

Good news for those whose spouses are migrant workers in New Zealand! Open work rights will soon be extended to more partners of migrant workers in New Zealand, with changes set to take effect from December 2, 2024, the government announced on Wednesday. This will help migrant families stay together and at the same time fill gaps in industries experiencing labour shortages.

Earlier restrictions meant partners of migrant workers needed specific conditions to work, often tying them to certain employers or sectors. This led to limited flexibility in finding suitable jobs, making it challenging for families to settle fully.

Who is eligible for open work rights?

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the new rules will allow partners of Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) holders, particularly those in skilled roles, to work for any employer. “From December 2, open work rights will be available to partners of AEWV holders working in higher-skilled roles who earn at least 80 percent of the median wage,” she Stanford in a statement.

Key eligibility details include:

Partners of AEWV holders working in Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) Level 1-3 roles earning at least NZD$25.29 an hour.

Partners of AEWV holders earning at least $25.29 an hour, if they were already supporting a partner for a work visa on June 26, 2024.

Partners of Essential Skills work visa holders earning at least $25.29 an hour.

How about lower-skilled roles?

Partners of AEWV holders working in ANZSCO Level 4-5 roles will also be eligible, provided they meet higher wage thresholds:

Earning at least NZD$47.41 an hour, or

Earning at least NZD$31.61 in a Green List role, or

Earning NZD$25.29 per hour in roles under the Transport or Care Sector Agreements.

ANZSCO, which ranks jobs by skill levels from 1 (most skilled) to 5 (least skilled), determines the criteria for open work rights.

Impact on families

This policy change is expected to ease the stress many migrant families face. "The previous Government’s decision to restrict these settings caused enormous distress amongst our migrant communities. We want high-skilled migrants to see New Zealand as an attractive and supportive place to move with their families,” Stanford said.

New opportunities for Indian migrants

These changes are particularly significant for Indian migrant workers and their families. Many Indian professionals, especially in IT, healthcare, and engineering, move to New Zealand for work. However, the earlier rules often made it difficult for their partners to find employment, affecting their economic stability.

Under the new policy, Indian migrants' partners will have the freedom to work for any employer, easing financial pressure and offering both spouses better career prospects. This move is likely to make New Zealand more appealing for Indian workers considering migration.

Around 240,000 Indians reside in New Zealand, contributing to approximately 5% of the country's population, according to official data.

What is ANZSCO and how does it affect you?

ANZSCO grades occupations based on skill levels, which influence visa eligibility and work rights. For instance, levels 1-3 represent more skilled roles, while levels 4-5 apply to less skilled positions. If your partner is already working in New Zealand and meets the wage and skill level criteria, you may be eligible for open work rights.

If you hold a partner work visa with employment conditions, you will be able to apply for a variation or new visa from December 2, 2024.