How much gold can your family legally keep at home without any proof?

It’s wedding season in India, which usually means two things: a calendar packed with functions—and families quietly moving one of their most valuable assets from lockers to bridal trousseaus: gold.

How much gold can you legally hold?

Contrary to popular belief, there is no legal cap on how much gold an individual or family can own in India—as long as the source of acquisition can be explained.

The limits most people quote come from the CBDT’s non-seizure guidelines, used during income-tax search and seizure operations. These are not ownership limits, but thresholds below which jewellery is generally not seized even if documentation is missing.

"There is no restriction on possessing gold jewellery or ornaments, provided they are obtained from a legitimate income source and the taxpayer can explain the source. This source includes gold acquired from inheritance as well.However, there is a prescribed limit on the quantity of gold jewellery and ornaments that different persons can hold without requiring to explain the source of such gold," said CA Mohammed S Chokhawala. Married woman: Can hold up to 500 grams of gold jewellery Unmarried woman: Can hold up to 250 grams of gold jewellery Men: Can hold up to 100 grams of gold jewellery

Hindu Undivided Family (HUF): Gold holding assessed based on household income and status, not a fixed limit These thresholds recognise Indian social customs—weddings, inheritance, and family gifting—and are considered reasonable household holdings. These limits apply only to family members of the person against whom a tax search is conducted Jewellery belonging to non-family members, if found during a search, may be seized by tax authorities. Financial expert Vijay Maheshwari and founder at Stocktick Captial explains what this means in rupee terms today: For a typical family comprising a husband, wife and unmarried daughter, the legally acceptable holding adds up to:

Wife: 500 grams Husband: 100 grams Daughter: 250 grams That’s 850 grams of gold. These thresholds are considered culturally reasonable for Indian households and typically apply during tax raids. At prevailing 22K gold prices, this can translate to a value of over ₹1.2 crore, even after accounting for making charges—held legally at home, without bills, as long as it is household jewellery and not commercial stock. Why this clarity matters This distinction is critical for families because it: Prevents unnecessary panic during tax searches

Acknowledges cultural and traditional jewellery ownership

Separates legal household wealth from undisclosed income

Helps families avoid costly compliance mistakes driven by misinformation “Unaccountable gold over the above limits could be construed as tax evasion and may call for huge tax (amounting 60 per cent of the value of gold, plus surcharge and cess), additional interest , penalties and in adverse cases may also lead to confiscation depending on the facts and circumstances, she said. "One may very well possess any amount of gold, in case they can substantiate the source of purchase through their declared income over the years, or in case of gifts, inheritance, through respective invoices, deeds etc. Therefore, it would be crucial to always maintain documentation and proof of such purchases or receipts if in the form of gifts with details such as occasions, relatives, amount, invoices, inheritance deeds etc, in case you possess gold above these limits to avoid tax scrutiny, or justify your claim in any kind of search or assessment proceedings issues with the Income Tax Department,” said Ritika Nayyar, partner at Singhania & Co. Most errors happen at the extremes—either people assume any gold without proof is illegal, or they ignore documentation entirely for large, unexplained holdings.