Sector, thematic funds 2026 outlook: Avoid over-allocation, chasing returns

Limit sectoral exposure to the satellite portion of a portfolio. “Sector and thematic funds are best viewed as tactical instruments, not core portfolio anchors. A portfolio can have a core holding of 70–80 per cent in diversified equity, debt and stabilising assets, while the satellite allocation (20–30 per cent maximum) can be used for tactical themes and sector exposures, with typically no more than 10 per cent of the total portfolio value allocated to a single sector,” says Niharika Tripathi, head of products and research, Wealthy.in.