Fake traffic fine SMS surge: Here's how to safeguard yourself

A new SMS scam has been reported across social media platforms, targeting unsuspecting users with messages claiming they have pending traffic fines. These messages, which often appear urgent and alarming, urge recipients to click on a link to make immediate payments, risking personal and financial data.

How does the SMS scam work?

The fraudulent SMS typically reads: “Hi, Reminder: Unpaid traffic violation fine pending. Pay at once to skip extra penalties and legal hassle. [link]”. In many instances, the sender number is local, which can create a false sense of legitimacy. The embedded link leads to fake payment portals designed to capture banking or card details.

Red flags to watch for · Urgency and threats: Scammers create pressure by threatening extra penalties or legal action. · Unknown links: Official traffic authorities rarely ask for fine payments through SMS links. ALSO READ: Are banks open or closed on New Year's Day, Jan 1? Here's state-wise update · Unverified numbers: Legitimate notifications typically come from registered government numbers. How to verify traffic fines legitimately? One reliable method to check for genuine traffic challans is through the mParivahan app, the official platform of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways: 1. Download and open the mParivahan app on your smartphone (available on Android and iOS).