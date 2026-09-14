How senior citizens should protect themselves from insurance misselling

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has imposed a ~1 crore penalty on Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company for mis-selling a deferred annuity policy to an 88-year-old person, although the product permitted entry only between the ages of 30 and 80. The regulator also found deficiencies in the verification call, proposal form, disclosure of policy features and solicitation process.

Why seniors are easy targets

Many elderly citizens remember a time when banks did not sell third-party products and therefore place considerable trust in them. They may not realise that recommendations can be driven by sales targets and incentives rather than their needs. That trust also discourages scrutiny. “They may sign where instructed without seeking further paperwork because they trust the banker,” says M. Pattabiraman, associate professor, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and founder, Freefincal.