How senior citizens should protect themselves from insurance misselling

Complaint escalation route
Once the free-look period has ended, the buyer needs to first send a written complaint to the insurer’s grievance redressal officer. Do not rely on verbal assurances. “Obtain a complaint reference number,” says Siddartha Karnani, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.
After giving the insurer an opportunity to respond, approach the Insurance Ombudsman if no response comes or the answer is unsatisfactory.
“An unresolved or inadequately answered complaint may also be escalated to Irdai through Bima Bharosa,” says Karnani. The regulator at times acts on individual complaints.
“If a bank sold the policy as a corporate agent, complain to the bank’s grievance cell,” says Karnani. Escalate the matter to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Ombudsman scheme if necessary. The option to complain before a consumer commission or file a civil suit is available if other routes fail.