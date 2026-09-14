Atal Pension Yojana: Exit before 60? Know withdrawal & pension claim rules

For Atal Pension Yojana (APY) subscribers, turning 60 is not the only point at which the account can be closed.

The pension scheme allows an exit before 60, but the conditions and payout are very different from what a subscriber gets on completing the scheme’s tenure.

APY, administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), is aimed primarily at workers in the unorganised sector and eligible individuals aged 18 to 40. It offers a guaranteed minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 or Rs 5,000 from the age of 60, depending on the subscriber’s contribution and age at the time of joining.

The key point for subscribers is that exiting early can mean losing the government co-contribution and its investment returns, while staying until 60 allows the subscriber to receive the guaranteed pension benefits. When can you exit APY before 60? Premature exit is permitted, but it is subject to specific conditions. According to the PFRDA-backed APY framework, a subscriber can exit voluntarily before 60. However, the payout is restricted to the subscriber’s own contributions and the net returns accrued on those contributions, after applicable charges. The government co-contribution, wherever applicable, and the returns earned on it are not returned to the subscriber on voluntary premature exit.

Premature exit is also allowed in exceptional circumstances, including the death of the subscriber and certain specified critical or terminal illnesses where the accumulated corpus is required. This makes early withdrawal materially different from completing the APY tenure. What happens if the subscriber dies before 60? Death of the subscriber before the age of 60 triggers separate provisions for the spouse. The spouse can choose to continue the APY account until the subscriber would have reached 60 and subsequently receive the pension that the subscriber would have been entitled to. Alternatively, the spouse can opt to close the account and receive the accumulated corpus, subject to the applicable rules.

If there is no spouse, the accumulated amount is paid to the nominee. Subscribers should therefore keep their spouse and nominee details updated with the bank or post office handling the APY account. How to make a premature withdrawal claim A subscriber seeking voluntary exit or withdrawal under an exceptional circumstance generally needs to submit the prescribed APY withdrawal form through the bank or post office where the account is maintained. The claim normally requires details such as the Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), personal information and bank account details. Supporting documents may also be required depending on the reason for exit. For example, a medical document may be needed where withdrawal is sought because of a qualifying illness, while a death certificate is required in a death-related claim.

The bank or post office verifies the request before processing it. Once approved, the eligible amount is credited to the linked bank account after applicable deductions. What happens when you turn 60? APY is designed primarily as a pension product, rather than a conventional savings scheme where the entire corpus is handed back as a lump sum at maturity. On reaching 60, the subscriber becomes eligible for the guaranteed minimum monthly pension chosen under the scheme. The pension continues for the subscriber's lifetime. According to the APY rules, the pension is paid to the subscriber and, after the subscriber's death, the same pension amount is payable to the spouse for life.

After both the subscriber and spouse die, the pension wealth accumulated at the time of the subscriber's 60th birthday is returned to the nominee, subject to the scheme's rules. How to claim the pension after 60 The subscriber needs to approach the bank or post office through which the APY account is maintained and submit the prescribed pension claim or withdrawal request. The subscriber should keep the PRAN and relevant identity, age and bank account details ready. The bank or post office processes the request and the pension is subsequently credited to the linked account. What APY subscribers should remember: • Early exit has a cost: Voluntary premature withdrawal does not provide the same benefits as remaining in the scheme until 60.