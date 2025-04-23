How to pay MCD property tax in Delhi by 30 June? Step-by-step guide

Residents of Delhi are required to pay property tax to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fund essential civic services. Entire property tax has to paid in one lump sum before the first quarter or 30th June. Any delay in the payment of property tax will attract penal interest at 1% for every month of delay. This guide provides an overview of the property tax system, including calculation methods, payment options, exemptions, and the mandatory geo-tagging process.​

How to Calculate MCD Property Tax

The property tax is calculated using the following formula, according to ClearTax:

Property Tax = Annual Value × Tax Rate

Where:

Annual Value is determined by:

Also Read

Unit Area Value per sq meter (set by MCD based on property classification and location

Covered Area (total floor area, including walls, verandahs, and balconies)​

Age Factor (0.5 to 1, based on property age)​

Use Factor (assigned by MCD based on property usage)​

Structure Factor (type of construction, e.g., RCC or normal)​

Occupancy Factor (self-occupied or rented)​

Tax Rate varies by property category:

Category A, B, C, D, E: 12% for residential, 20% for commercial​

Category F, G, H: 7% for residential, 20% for commercial​

Rates of property tax for different categories of property are as under:

Source for chart: Cleartax

Payment Methods

As of July 1, 2024, MCD no longer accepts cheque payments for property tax due to issues with dishonoured cheques. Residents must use digital payment methods, including:​

UPI​

Digital wallets​

Demand Drafts

Pay orders

Online payment gateways

Steps For Payment Of MCD Property Tax as explained by ClearTax:

Online Payment

Payment online can be made using the property ID allotted to the property which can be obtained from the previous property tax paid receipt.

Steps:

Visit the website and scroll down to see ‘online services’ tab.

Select Property Tax and then Login by entering your registered email id. If you are a new user, then sign up before proceeding further.

Enter either property ID and click on ‘Submit’.

In case you do not have a property ID allotted, click on ‘Click here to file your return if property ID has not been allotted earlier’

You will be directed to a page containing property ownership details

Enter the property details required and automatically compute tax and click on submit

Pay tax either by using a credit/debit card or net banking

Click on ‘generate challan’ and the official challan will be displayed

The online portal also provides details of property tax arrears and penalties, in addition to calculating late fees and interest amounts.

Offline Payment

Property tax can be paid offline at any of the ITZ cash counters in Delhi. After the payment, an instant receipt containing the property tax ID is issued.

Steps For Payment Of MCD Property Tax via an APP.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has launched an app for easy payment of property taxes.

You can refer to the following steps to log in to the app and opt for the tax payments easily:

Login

Download the MCD app from Play Store and then register using your mobile number and email address.

Register Property Information

Select the UPIC( Unique Payment Identification Option) and choose ‘Pay Tax’ option. Furthermore, select the financial years and click on ‘Submit’.

Pay Tax

Determine the tax amount and select one of the options provided to proceed with the digital payment.

Download Receipt

Download the tax payment receipt to your device and keep it carefully for future reference.

MCD Property Tax Receipt Download

Downloading the MCD property tax receipt involves a simple process. Go through the following steps for MCD property tax receipt download: