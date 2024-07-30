ICICI Bank revamps lounge access plan for 19 debit cards: Check details

ICICI Bank has announced changes to its airport lounge access programme for select debit cards. The new policy, slated to take effect from October 1, 2024, introduces a spending-based eligibility criterion for complimentary airport lounge visits.

Under the revised programme, cardholders can earn two complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses by spending at least Rs 10,000 in the preceding calendar quarter. This spending will unlock lounge access for the subsequent quarter.

How to be eligible for complimentary lounge access?

Customers spending Rs 10,000 between June 26, 2024 and September 25, 2024 will be eligible for complimentary lounge access from October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

Those meeting the spending requirement of Rs 10,000 between September 26, 2024 and December 25, 2024, will enjoy lounge access benefits from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025.

What types of transactions will be considered for the Rs 10,000 spend limit?

For debit cards, quarterly spends limit of Rs 10,000, e-commerce, POS transactions will be considered. ATM transactions and cash withdrawals will not be considered.

The updated criteria to avail complimentary domestic airport lounge access will be applicable for below cards:

ICICI Bank Coral Paywave Debit card

ICICI Bank Expressions Business MasterCard Debit card

ICICI Bank Rupay Coral debit card

ICICI Bank Expressions MasterCard Debit card

ICICI Bank Coral Business MasterCard

ICICI Bank Expressions Paywave Debit Card

ICICI Bank Coral Business Debit Card

ICICI Bank Expressions Business Debit card

ICICI Bank Coral MasterCard

ICICI Bank Paywave Expressions Debit card

ICICI Bank Coral Paywave Business Debit card

ICICI Bank Expressions Coral Business MasterCard Debit card

ICICI Bank Coral Chip Debit card

ICICI Bank Expressions Coral MasterCard Debit card

ICICI Bank Rubyx Debit Card

ICICI Bank Expressions Business Coral Debit card

ICICI Bank Rupay Rubyx Debit card

ICICI Bank Expressions Coral Debit card

ICICI Bank Rubyx MasterCard Debit card

How to access complimentary airport lounges in India?



Customers need to present their valid, unexpired cards, and a valid air ticket or boarding pass for travel on the same or next day at the entrance of the participating lounges to gain entry. An authorisation amount of Rs 2 shall be charged on each eligible card presented at the entrance to the participating lounge. It's important to note that the free access is generally limited to the cardholder, any accompanying guests may incur charges. This program is provided by a third party and governed by such third party terms and conditions.