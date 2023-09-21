IDBI Bank extends festive offer on special FD scheme, get 7.7% interest

IDBI Bank on Wednesday extended the festive offer on its popular "Amrit Mahotsav Fixed Deposit" schemes. Under this limited-time promotion, the 444 days FD option offers a lucrative peak rate of 7.75% p.a. Besides this, the 375-day option attracts a rate up to 7.60% p.a.

It has extended these special fixed deposit deadlines to October 31 from the earlier September 30 deadline.



Further, the Bank has made its rates attractive in the maturity slab of '271 days to less than 1 year' by 50 basis points (bps), offering a peak rate of 6.75% per annum.

Under the Suvidha Tax Saving Fixed Deposits for five years, the interest rate being offered is 6.5 percent, while senior citizens get 7 per cent.