IDBI Bank extends festive offer on special FD scheme, get 7.7% interest

It has extended these special fixed deposit deadlines to October 31 from the earlier September 30 deadline.

New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 8:34 AM IST
IDBI Bank on Wednesday extended the festive offer on its popular "Amrit Mahotsav Fixed Deposit" schemes. Under this limited-time promotion, the 444 days FD option offers a lucrative peak rate of 7.75% p.a.  Besides this, the 375-day option attracts a rate up to 7.60% p.a. 

Further, the Bank has made its rates attractive in the maturity slab of  '271 days to less than 1 year' by 50 basis points (bps), offering a peak rate of 6.75% per annum.

Under the Suvidha Tax Saving Fixed Deposits for five years, the interest rate being offered is 6.5 percent, while senior citizens get 7 per cent.

Topics :IDBI BankFD rates

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 8:34 AM IST

