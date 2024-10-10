Income Tax audit deadline extended to Nov 10: Know who benefits from step

“While the extension of the income tax audit report deadline offers temporary relief to certain taxpayers, it's crucial to view it as a short-term measure. Loterm tax compliance and timely submissions remain essential for maintaining financial health and avoiding penalties. Proactive planning and adherence to tax regulations are key to ensuring a smooth tax filing experience,” said Amit Bansal, Partner, Singhania & Co.

Before filing Form 10B, it's important to keep the following points in mind:

Both the taxpayer and the chartered accountant (CA) must be registered users on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal.

The taxpayer is required to add the CA via the "My CA" service before filing Form 10B.

The PAN status of both the taxpayer and the CA must be active.

The CA should have a valid, registered, and active digital signature certificate.

Taxpayers filing Form 10B must either have obtained or applied for registration as a charitable or religious institution or trust under Section 12A or 10(23C) to be eligible for Form 10B.

How to file form 10B on the e-filing portal

Taxpayer assignment:

Taxpayers can assign Form 10B to their CA through the "E-file Form" mode.

CA review:

The CA can check the assignment in the "For Your Action" tab under the Worklist section.

CA response:

The CA can either accept or reject the assignment.

CA form submission:

If the CA accepts, they need to upload the JSON file along with necessary PDF attachments through the offline filing mode.

Taxpayer approval:

Once the CA submits the form, the taxpayer must review and either accept or reject the form via the Worklist's "For Your Action" tab.