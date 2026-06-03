India's biggest wealth planning problem? Nearly 85% dont have a will

Despite rising household wealth in India, will and estate planning remains the most neglected dimension of financial life, with 84.8% of respondents having no will, and 62.5% reporting no plans to make one, according to a survey conducted by 1 Finance Magazine on inheritance readiness.

he findings suggest that while Indians are increasingly focused on earning, investing and building assets, very few are planning how those assets will be transferred to the next generation.

The great Indian wealth transfer has a missing piece

India's rising property ownership, expanding stock market participation and growing household wealth have created a new generation of asset-owning families.

Yet estate planning appears to be lagging far behind. According to the study: 84.8% do not have a will

Only 15.2% currently have a will

62.5% have no plans to make one

Only 22.3% plan to create one in the future The findings suggest that the absence of wills is not simply a result of procrastination. For many households, it appears to be a conscious decision to avoid discussing inheritance altogether. Those Who Expect to Inherit Are Least Prepared to Pass On Among respondents who expect to receive an inheritance, 79.8% do not have a will of their own, only 20.2% do. People actively anticipating an intergenerational wealth transfer have not taken steps to plan their own. Inheritance

is experienced as an entitlement at one end of the chain and an afterthought at the other. A striking corollary: Respondents who expected to receive an inheritance were no more likely to have made a will than those who did not. The expectation of receiving wealth does not translate into a motivation to direct it. The study challenges a foundational assumption of estate planning: that making a will prevents family conflict. The data suggests the reverse sequence is far more common. Among families with no inheritance disputes, only 29.7% have made or are planning a will. That figure rises to 54.1% among families with minor disagreements, and 52.6% among those with major disputes, nearly twice the rate.

Around 30.5% of respondents report some form of family dispute related to inheritance, 23.3% minor disagreements and 7.3% major disputes. This is significantly higher than most financial planning conversations assume. Nearly Half of Families Never Discuss Inheritance The biggest barrier may not be legal complexity—it may be discomfort. The study found that: 46.7% have never discussed wills or estate planning with family

Only 21.8% have had detailed discussions

31.4% have only had informal conversations Inheritance Paradox One of the most surprising findings involves people who expect to inherit wealth themselves. The study found that 79.8% of respondents expecting an inheritance do not have a will of their own, despite being direct participants in the wealth-transfer process. Only 20.2% have documented their own wishes.

In other words, many Indians are preparing to receive wealth but not preparing to pass it on. The report describes inheritance as being viewed as a passive entitlement rather than an active financial responsibility. Family disputes are more common than you think Perhaps the most alarming statistic is the prevalence of inheritance-related conflict. According to the survey: 30.5% of respondents reported inheritance disputes

23.3% reported minor disagreements

7.3% reported major disputes That means nearly one in three families has already experienced some form of conflict over assets or inheritance. A Surprising Finding: Disputes lead to wills, not the other way around