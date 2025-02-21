India's first 3D printed villa is here: Godrej Prop builds it in 4 months

Developer Godrej Properties on Thursday unveiled India’s first 3D-printed G+1 villa at Godrej Eden Estate, Maan Hinjewadi, Pune in association with Tvasta Engineering, an innovative startup founded by IIT Madras alumni in 2016.

The villa, constructed using additive manufacturing techniques, demonstrates the potential of 3D printing in revolutionizing home construction. The project, which commenced in June 2024, was successfully completed in just four months, underscoring the speed and efficiency of 3D printing in construction.

The 3D printing technology used to build the villa works by layering materials to form the structure, a method that drastically reduces construction time compared to traditional building practices. The process is not only faster but also environmentally friendly. The technology allows Tvasta to incorporate recycled materials from various industries, including construction waste, reducing the overall environmental footprint. This sustainable approach is particularly crucial in a world where climate change is a pressing concern. This ambitious project marks a significant leap in the world of construction, demonstrating how cutting-edge robotics and automation can reshape the way we build. Spanning over 2,200 square feet, the villa was created using a specialized concrete 3D printer, revolutionizing traditional construction methods.

Key Features of the 3D-Printed Villa:

The villa’s organic and fluid form, shaped using advanced algorithms, enhances both structural integrity and visual appeal.

A striking architectural feature that maximizes natural light, reduces energy consumption, and creates an expansive, open feel.

Replacing conventional straight staircases, this sculptural element adds an artistic and dynamic touch to the home’s interior.

Inspired by nature, the villa’s flowing lines seamlessly integrate with its surroundings, fostering a sense of harmony and well-being.

This achievement sets the stage for wider adoption of 3D printing in Indian real estate, paving the way for smarter, more sustainable cities. By integrating advanced design principles with environmentally conscious construction, Godrej Properties continues to redefine modern living and shape the future of housing in India. A signature of 3D-printed architecture, the layered exterior pattern showcases the precision of the technology, lending the structure a unique and futuristic aesthetic.

"At Godrej Properties, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, and sustainability in real estate. The unveiling of India’s first 3D-printed villa at Godrej Eden Estate is a testament to our vision of pioneering futuristic, efficient, and eco-friendly construction methods. 3D printing has the potential to transform homebuilding by making it faster, more precise, significantly more sustainable, and incorporates energy-efficient features that reduce the project’s environmental impact," said Vikas Singhal, Chief Operating Officer, Godrej Properties.