New Zealand visitor numbers up 12% in 2024, India, China in top five

Overseas visitor numbers to New Zealand rose to 3.3 million in the year to December 2024, an increase of 357,000 (12 per cent) from 2023, according to data released by Stats NZ on Monday. India was among the top five countries for visitor numbers.

Australia accounted for the largest increase, with 127,000 more arrivals than in 2023, a rise of 10 per cent. China followed with an additional 97,000 visitors, marking a 64 per cent rise. The United States saw an increase of 32,000 (10 per cent).

“There were just over 2,200 more international flights to New Zealand in 2024 than in 2023,” said international travel statistics spokesperson Sarah Drake in a press release.

“This included 1,700 more direct flights from Australia, China, and the United States, combined. These countries were the three main sources of visitor arrivals to New Zealand.”

Australia remained the largest source of visitors, with 1.4 million arrivals, followed by the United States (370,000), China (248,000), the United Kingdom (180,000), and India (83,000).

Increase in holiday travellers

In 2024, 1.6 million overseas visitors travelled to New Zealand for a holiday, an increase of 279,000 (21 per cent) from the previous year.

“A holiday was the main purpose of travel given by just over half of visitor arrivals in 2024,” Drake said.

“The second most popular purpose was visiting friends and relatives, which accounted for one-third of visitor arrivals.”

Just over 1 million visitors travelled to see friends and family, an increase of 58,000 (6 per cent) from 2023.

Highest monthly visitor numbers in five years

December 2024 saw 469,800 visitor arrivals, up 51,000 (12 per cent) from December 2023. It was the highest monthly total since December 2019, when 528,200 visitors arrived before international travel was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December 2024, visitor numbers were 89 per cent of the level recorded in December 2019.

Visiting New Zealand from India: What you need to know

According to Immigration New Zealand, Indian travellers must apply for a Visitor Visa before their trip.

Eligibility

Purpose of visit: Tourism, visiting family or friends, short-term business meetings, or attending events.

Duration: Up to 9 months in an 18-month period.

Required documents

Valid passport: Must be valid for at least 3 months beyond departure from New Zealand.

Recent passport-size photograph

Proof of funds: Bank statements, payslips, or sponsorship letters showing at least:

NZD 1,000 (approximately Rs 50,000) per month if no pre-paid accommodation.

NZD 400 (approximately Rs 20,000) per month if accommodation is covered.

Travel itinerary: Flight bookings, accommodation details, and a rough plan of the stay.

Return/onward ticket: Proof of departure before the visa expires.

Health and character documents:

A medical certificate if staying over 6 months.

A police clearance certificate may be needed for longer stays.

Application process

1. Apply online through the website (https://www.immigration.govt.nz).

2. Submit biometrics – Indian applicants generally need to provide fingerprints and a photograph.

3. Pay visa fees – around NZD 211, plus NZD 100 for the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL).

4. Processing time – typically 20-25 working days, though this may vary.