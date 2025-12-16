Indian Investors' global bets surge 4x to $1.6 Bn; Tesla, Nvidia top picks

Indian investors are accelerating their shift toward global markets, with overseas investments surging fourfold to $1.6 billion over the last five years, according to Vested Finance’s How India Invests Globally – 2025 Edition report.

Indian investors are increasingly broadening their exposure beyond single-stock investments to include US equities, Index and thematic ETFs, private market opportunities, and Global Funds, including GIFT City–domiciled funds. What started as a $400 million trickle of overseas investments has surged to over $1.6 billion in FY25, reflecting a fourfold rise in five years as regulatory clarity, digital platforms, and currency depreciation pushed Indians to look beyond domestic markets.

The shift is especially striking in investor demographics: 48% of global investors are under 35,

38% start with less than $500, and

most begin by purchasing widely recognised global brands and ETFs. India’s global investor today is young, digitally native, and more globally aware than ever before. Tesla, Nvidia, and Big Tech Dominate Indian Portfolios Vested’s data indicates that Indian investors’ global portfolios remain high-conviction and tech-heavy, with the top picks featuring some of the world’s most influential technology companies. The most popular holdings among Indian investors include: Tesla

Nvidia

Microsoft

Apple

Amazon

Meta

Alphabet

AMD

Broadcom These companies dominate global innovation cycles, and Indians are mirroring global retail investors by allocating heavily to future-looking sectors such as EVs, AI chips, cloud computing, and digital advertising.

ETFs Gain Traction as Entry Point While individual tech stocks remain favourites, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have emerged as the primary entry route for new investors because of their low cost, diversification, and clarity. The top ETF choices include: S&P 500 Index ETFs (VOO, SPY)

Technology ETFs such as QQQ

Semiconductor ETFs like SOXX Around 66% of first-time global investors start with ETFs or a mix of ETFs and stocks, according to the report. This indicates a shift toward structured, long-term portfolio building rather than opportunistic stock picking. Median Global Portfolio Now at $10,465 The report reveals a meaningful jump in portfolio depth. The median portfolio size for Indian investors abroad stands at $10,465, built gradually through recurring deposits rather than lump-sum investments.

Retail investors typically allocate $1,600–2,000 per deposit, whereas HNIs contribute significantly larger tickets, the average being $23,807. Why global investing has become unavoidable: INR depreciation + global opportunity The report highlights a structural factor pushing Indians abroad: the rupee’s steady decline of around 3% a year for more than a decade. ETF participation has also become mainstream, with over 80% of global investors holding at least one ETF. Among all investors, 27% of ETF allocation goes to index ETFs, and 7% of overall allocation is to emerging market ETFs, according to Vested. The numbers tell the story:

Rupee has weakened against dollat at a steady pace A ₹1 lakh investment in the S&P 500 in 2015 would have grown to ₹4.1 lakh by 2025, while the same amount in Nifty 50 would be ₹3.3 lakh. The difference comes from a combination of equity returns and currency impact. With education, healthcare, retirement, and even consumption increasingly dollar-linked, global allocations are becoming essential for long-term financial stability. The report shows that Indian investors are increasingly broadening their exposure beyond single-stock investments to include US equities, Index and thematic ETFs, private market opportunities, and Global Funds, including GIFT City–domiciled funds. This reflects a more structured approach to portfolio construction and a growing comfort with global market

participation. According to the report, broadening access to research, digital tools, and education has played a critical role in shaping this shift, especially in cities beyond metros. Vested’s platform integrates data, model portfolios, educational content, and analytical insights aimed at helping investors understand global opportunities within a broader portfolio context. “Global investing for Indians has moved from curiosity to conviction,” said Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance. “What we are seeing in the data is not just higher participation, but greater intent—investors are thinking in terms of asset allocation, diversification, and long-term global exposure rather than one-off bets.”

India topped global returns only two times in the last 10 years. Each year, leadership rotated between the US, China, Europe, Japan, and emerging markets. No single geography dominated for more than short periods. This reinforces one clear takeaway: A global portfolio captures the entire cycle instead of betting on one market. The first $ 100: What Indians actually buy When Indians dip their feet into global markets, they follow a clear pattern: 66% invest in both stocks and ETFs, 1.5% begin directly with an ETF, cash allocation remains low, showing investors prefer growth-oriented assets.

The first investment is almost always in brands they already trust—Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Nvidia, Meta—mirroring global retail behaviour. Portfolios reveal the truth: Concentrated conviction in 8–10 stocks On average, Indian global investors hold eight stocks, signalling focused, long-term conviction rather than scattered opportunistic trading. Top-owned ETFs include: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). These choices reveal a clear tilt toward technology, semiconductors, innovation themes, and precious metals. The median global portfolio size is $10,465, reflecting gradual wealth accumulation through staggered deposits rather than large lump sums.

GIFT City Expands the Gateway to Global Markets The report also highlights the growing role of GIFT City, which now hosts: Global funds Structurally favourable tax rules Simpler compliance Access for Indian investors without traditional overseas brokerage accounts GIFT City has become a key factor in enabling the next leg of India’s global investment story. One of the most notable shifts is the rise of non-metro participation. Nearly half of India’s global investors now come from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This indicates that global investing is no longer concentrated among urban affluent users but is spreading across the economic and geographic spectrum.