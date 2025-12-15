Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Luxury boom: Godrej Properties clocks ₹2,600 cr in first year in Hyderabad

Godrej Properties is launching new projects and also acquiring land parcels for future.
Real estate major Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) has recorded a strong debut in the Hyderabad housing market, selling residential inventory worth ₹2,600 crore within its first year of launch. The company, which entered the city in January with its Kokapet project, is now accelerating land acquisition and ramping up its premium housing pipeline amid what it describes as “huge growth potential” in the region.
 
In January this year, Godrej Properties announced entry into the Hyderabad housing market with the launch of its first project at Kokapet.
 
In an interview with PTI, Godrej Properties Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej highlighted that the company has performed exceedingly well in the Hyderabad market.
 
"We launched our first project in Hyderabad during January-March quarter. We launched our second project in July-September quarter. Between these two projects, we have achieved sales bookings of more than Rs 2,600 crore of in our first calendar year of operation in the city," said Pirojsha.
 
Noting that the Hyderabad market has a "huge growth potential", he said the company would like to expand business in this city to tap strong demand for premium and luxury residential properties.
 
Hyderabad Emerges as a High-Growth Market
 
Hyderabad’s residential real estate market has been one of the fastest growing in India, supported by rising IT-sector employment, competitive pricing relative to other metros, and sustained demand for premium and luxury homes. Godrej Properties views the city as a strategic long-term market alongside its existing strongholds in MMR, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru.
 
Two Major Land Acquisitions Strengthen Pipeline
 
Godrej Properties recently won a 5-acre land parcel in Neopolis, Kokapet, through an e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).
 
Saleable area: 2.5 million sq ft
 
Estimated revenue potential: ₹4,150 crore
 
The land will be used to develop a premium residential project—one of the company’s largest planned developments in the city.
 
In August 2025, GPL also acquired a 7.825-acre plot in Kukatpally, further expanding its presence in established micro-markets with strong demand visibility.
 
The company is simultaneously evaluating more parcels for outright purchase and Joint Development Agreements (JDAs), with the intention of building a diversified Hyderabad portfolio.
 
For the first six months of FY26, the company reported 13% growth in sales bookings, reaching ₹15,587 crore, compared with ₹13,835 crore in the same period last year.
 
GPL remains confident of achieving its full-year sales target of ₹32,500 crore.
 
The company sold ₹29,444 crore worth of homes in FY25, largely driven by premium and luxury residential demand in top metros.
 
Aggressive Land Strategy for FY26
 
Godrej Properties plans to add ₹30,000 crore worth of estimated revenue potential through land acquisitions this fiscal. Its strategy includes:
 
  • Outright land purchases in high-growth urban clusters
  • Joint development agreements with landowners
  • Selective forays into plotted developments in Tier-II and Tier-III cities
 
For Godrej Properties, which has historically concentrated on the western and northern markets, Hyderabad’s performance represents a significant broadening of its geographic strengths.
 
Pirojsha Godrej reinforced this outlook, emphasising that the company sees “huge growth potential” in the city and intends to scale up operations rapidly as land opportunities arise.
 
Key points:
  •  Godrej Properties is launching new projects and also acquiring land parcels for future.
  • During this fiscal year, the company is targeting to add Rs 30,000 crore of revenue potential through land acquisitions.
  • Under the new business development, the company acquires land outright and also does joint development agreements (JDAs) with landowners.
  • For offering housing plots, Godrej Properties is acquiring land in many tier-II and III cities.
With inputs from PTI
   

