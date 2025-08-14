Indian REITs distribute ₹1,559 Cr in Q1 FY26, market cap crosses ₹1 lakh cr

India’s four publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have begun FY26 on a strong note, distributing a combined ₹1,559 crore to over 2.7 lakh unitholders in Q1 FY26. This marks a 13% year-on-year jump from ₹1,371 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting both the sector’s stability and growing investor appetite.

India's listed REIT universe—Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust—collectively manage over 129 million sq. ft. of Grade A office and retail assets. Since inception, they have distributed more than ₹24,300 crore to investors, offering a steady stream of income in line with their mandate.

Sector Milestone In a landmark development, the combined market capitalisation of the four REITs crossed ₹1 lakh crore as of July 30, 2025, underscoring their importance in India’s investment landscape. As of Q4 FY25, total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian REIT market stood at approximately ₹1.63 lakh crore. Robust Start to FY26 Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairman of the Indian REITs Association, said: “This rise in quarterly distribution marks a strong start to the fiscal year and reflects Indian REITs’ continued commitment to delivering regular and stable cash flows to unitholders. The consistent growth highlights the exceptional quality of underlying assets, strong rental collections, and disciplined capital management by REIT managers.”

Aggarwal added that as the market matures and confidence deepens, REITs are positioned to become a “cornerstone of India’s capital markets,” attracting both domestic and global investors. Industry Support and Governance The Indian REITs Association (IRA), formed in 2023 under the guidance of SEBI and the Ministry of Finance, represents the sector’s collective voice. All four listed REITs are founding members of the non-profit body, which aims to benchmark industry practices to global REIT standards. Why This Matters for Investors REITs offer: Stable income streams from rental yields Portfolio diversification into commercial real estate without direct ownership hassle