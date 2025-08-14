Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Indian REITs distribute ₹1,559 Cr in Q1 FY26, market cap crosses ₹1 lakh cr

Indian REITs distribute ₹1,559 Cr in Q1 FY26, market cap crosses ₹1 lakh cr

Together, these REITs manage a portfolio spanning more than 129 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India

Real Estate, capital market
Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over Rs. 24,300 crores to unitholders, strengthening their growing relevance in India’s capital markets.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s four publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have begun FY26 on a strong note, distributing a combined ₹1,559 crore to over 2.7 lakh unitholders in Q1 FY26. This marks a 13% year-on-year jump from ₹1,371 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting both the sector’s stability and growing investor appetite.
 
India's listed REIT universe—Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust—collectively manage over 129 million sq. ft. of Grade A office and retail assets. Since inception, they have distributed more than ₹24,300 crore to investors, offering a steady stream of income in line with their mandate.
 
Sector Milestone
In a landmark development, the combined market capitalisation of the four REITs crossed ₹1 lakh crore as of July 30, 2025, underscoring their importance in India’s investment landscape. As of Q4 FY25, total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian REIT market stood at approximately ₹1.63 lakh crore.
 
Robust Start to FY26
Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairman of the Indian REITs Association, said:
 
“This rise in quarterly distribution marks a strong start to the fiscal year and reflects Indian REITs’ continued commitment to delivering regular and stable cash flows to unitholders. The consistent growth highlights the exceptional quality of underlying assets, strong rental collections, and disciplined capital management by REIT managers.”
 
Aggarwal added that as the market matures and confidence deepens, REITs are positioned to become a “cornerstone of India’s capital markets,” attracting both domestic and global investors.
 
Industry Support and Governance
The Indian REITs Association (IRA), formed in 2023 under the guidance of SEBI and the Ministry of Finance, represents the sector’s collective voice. All four listed REITs are founding members of the non-profit body, which aims to benchmark industry practices to global REIT standards.
 
Why This Matters for Investors
REITs offer:
 
Stable income streams from rental yields
 
Portfolio diversification into commercial real estate without direct ownership hassle
 
Liquidity through exchange-traded units
 
Potential for long-term capital appreciation backed by high-quality assets
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No more 2-day wait: Cheques to clear within hours from October 4, says RBI

Premium

PSU Funds: Govt spending could aid recovery, suited for high-risk takers

14 realty hotspots see prices jump 139%, rents 81%, Noida Sector-150 tops

Finmin clears the air: Advance tax penal interest stays at 3%, no increase

Home prices surge 7.7% annually: India beats US, UK, Australia, ranks 15th

Topics :REITs

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story