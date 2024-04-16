Indians can now reload forex card instantly during travels: Here's how

BookMyForex, an online retail foreign exchange platform on Monday, unveiled a new version of its app, notably including an instant reload feature for its BookMyForex True Zero Markup Card. This allows users to top up their card digitally in real time, addressing the common problem of running out of funds while abroad.

In addition to instant reload feature, the app provides a streamlined and hassle-free order booking and order management experience through its intuitive interface along with card management features, the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its features

Real-time tracking and notifications: The app provides immediate updates on expenses and card balance.

Currency conversion: Users can convert their funds from one currency to another instantly within the app, reflecting the changes immediately on their card.

Secure online payments: The introduction of disposable virtual cards helps secure online transactions, adding an essential layer of safety, according to BookMyForex.

Features like instant card locking/unlocking and ATM PIN changes enhance the security of transactions.

ATM locator: The app assists in finding nearby ATMs, which is particularly useful in foreign countries.

Sudarshan Motwani, CEO of BookMyForex.com, said, "Running out of funds while abroad is stressful and relying on credit cards exacerbates the issue with exorbitant conversion charges, and often restrictive credit limits. Our instant reload feature address these concerns and offering unparalleled peace of mind to travellers."

How to access the forex card

The forex card offered by BookMyForex, in partnership with Yes Bank, does not require users to open a bank account and can be delivered on the same day as ordered.

Step 1: Go & visit the BookMyForex forex card page. Now you have to select your city and choose the currency you wish to purchase.

Step 2: Next, enter the forex amount and Tap on the ‘Book this order’ button and the whole order flow page will open up on your screen.

Step 3: Enter customer details such as your name, contact number, email ID, and PAN number.

Step 4: You also have to select the countries you are travelling to, the start date of your trip as well as the end date of your trip.

Step 5: As per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, you have to select the purpose of your visit. You can choose the one that fits best from the list of purposes mentioned.

Now you can upload the documents as requested and proceed further.

Step 6: Select the address where the forex card will be delivered to your doorstep.

Documents required to apply for a forex card on BookMyForex

Passport

Valid visa (if not on arrival)

Air Ticket showing travel within 60 days

Copy of PAN cards