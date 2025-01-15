UK plans to relax visa rules for AI workers: Opportunity for Indian techies

Good news! The United Kingdom is set to relax visa restrictions for foreign experts in artificial intelligence (AI), including those from India, as part of a plan to boost the industry and stimulate economic growth.

The move is part of the government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, unveiled on January 13, 2025. The plan, authored by tech entrepreneur Matt Clifford, explores how the current immigration system can better attract graduates from top AI institutions globally.

Clifford’s report mentions that graduates from prestigious institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Carnegie Mellon University in the United States, are not currently listed under the UK’s High Potential Individual visa scheme. He urged the Government to address this gap by creating new pathways and improving existing visa options.

“Graduates from some leading AI institutions are not currently included in the High Potential Individual visa eligibility list,” said Clifford in the report. “Government should take steps to develop new pathways and strengthen existing ones to support these graduates.”

Clifford also called for reducing visa costs and simplifying procedures to encourage startups and foreign talent to relocate to the UK.

In a pitch to AI firms, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer committed to implementing the report’s 50 recommendations. “This is a Government that backs the builders. So if you're looking at where to build your data centres, we will speed up planning permission if you need better access to power,” he said.

He also pledged to regulate AI further but added that any rules would be “proportionate and grounded in the science” to avoid stifling innovation.

UK immigration challenges

Last year, stricter visa rules were introduced to reduce net migration by 300,000 annually. These changes included raising the salary threshold for skilled workers to £38,700 and limiting family reunification options. As a result, visa applications between April and December 2024 dropped to 547,000 from 942,500 during the same period in 2023, according to UK Home Office data.

To address concerns about bureaucracy and costs in hiring overseas talent, the government is considering reforms such as including stock options in salary calculations for skilled worker visas.

India's role as an AI talent hub

"India’s AI workforce has grown, with its professionals now demonstrating skills 2.8 times higher than the global average, according to the Stanford AI Index 2024. This has positioned the country as a global leader in areas like machine learning, data analytics, Python, and cloud computing," Ramesh Alluri Reddy, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship told Business Standard.

"This announcement positions India as a key supplier of global AI talent. However, this growth also presents a talent gap in specialised areas, which the UK's new visa policy could help address,” he said.

Waseem Javed, Founder and CEO of EduVib, added: “The decision to relax visa restrictions for AI professionals fosters global collaboration. It will open new opportunities for Indian graduates from premier institutions like the IITs to contribute to the UK’s thriving AI ecosystem.”

Experts have also stressed the importance of preparing India’s workforce for future demands. “With India’s AI-skilled workforce expected to reach 1.25 million by 2027, aligning educational policies with industry needs is crucial. The relaxed visa rules present a unique opportunity to further strengthen India's AI ecosystem while ensuring the workforce remains competitive globally,” said Reddy.