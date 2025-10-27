Is your financial advisor legit? Here's how to check Sebi registration

Before handing over your hard-earned money to anyone who calls themselves a “financial advisor”, it’s important to confirm they are actually authorised to give advice. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) mandates that only registered investment advisers (RIAs) or entities under certain regulations can legally provide investment advice for a fee. Yet, many investors still fall prey to unregistered agents promising high returns or “inside tips”.

Why Sebi registration matters?

A Sebi-registered investment adviser (RIA) is bound by strict regulations designed to protect investors. These advisers must meet minimum qualification, certification, and capital adequacy requirements, and follow a code of conduct that ensures transparency and client-first principles. They are also required to disclose conflicts of interest, maintain records, and charge fees within prescribed limits.

ALSO READ | Choosing a financial advisor: Look for experience of multiple market cycles Unregistered advisers, on the other hand, often operate in grey zones. They might lure investors through social media, WhatsApp groups, or Telegram channels, offering “exclusive stock tips” or “guaranteed profits”. Sebi regularly issues warnings and bans against such unauthorised platforms.

How to verify your adviser’s credentials?

Checking your adviser’s Sebi registration is a simple online process.

Visit Sebi’s official website (www.sebi.gov.in) and navigate to the “Intermediaries / Market Infrastructure Institutions” section.