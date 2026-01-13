JP Morgan rents 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft in Mumbai's Powai for ₹9.23 crore a month

Global banking major JP Morgan Services has taken on lease nearly 2.72 lakh sq ft of office space at One Downtown Central (Crisil House) in Powai, Mumbai for a monthly rent of Rs 9.23 crore for a period of five years.

According to the registered leave-and-licence agreement, Cowrks India Private Limited has licensed out a total carpet area of 2,71,955 sq ft across the ground floor and floors 3 to 9 of the building to J.P. Morgan Services India. The deal was registered on December 29, 2025.

The agreement specifies a starting monthly rent of ₹9,23,08,642, translating to a per-sq-ft rent of ₹339.43. The lease tenure is 60 months (five years), with a lock-in period of 30 months for both parties.