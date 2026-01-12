Home loan insurance: Buy individual term cover for greater flexibility

Lifetime costs for online home loan insurance can be up to 70 per cent cheaper than offline loan insurance, according to a recent note from Policybazaar. But pricing is only the starting point. Home loan borrowers must also scrutinise how the cover works, who receives the payout, and what happens if they close or shift the loan.

Home loan insurance comes in two forms. First, lenders offer a group cover linked directly to the loan. Second, borrowers can buy a separate individual term plan for the same purpose.

Group covers offer convenience. “Lenders issue them at the loan stage, often with limited medical checks, and structure them as reducing covers,” says Venkatesh Naidu, director, Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI).

Individual term insurance is generally more cost-efficient per rupee of cover, especially for longer tenures. The cover typically stays level even as the loan reduces, which can leave the family with surplus protection if needed. The policy stays with the borrower even if the loan is prepaid, refinanced or shifted. The payout goes to the nominee, which gives the family more control.

Group covers typically protect only the lender’s exposure, not the family’s broader protection needs. “They may also prove less efficient and portable if the borrower refinances or transfers the loan. They also offer limited scope for customisation on tenure, add-ons and payout structure,” says Naidu.

However, lenders often add the single premium to the principal loan amount. The borrower then pays interest on the insurance cost for years, which pushes the total outgo materially above what it appears on day one.

Under a level cover, the sum assured remains the same. Under a reducing cover, it decreases in tandem with the loan outstanding. “Reducing cover costs less and tracks the loan balance more closely. Level covers, on the other hand, provide an additional financial cushion for the family,” says Ramamurthy.

Borrowers should choose it only if the pricing is competitive and they understand the true cost of funding the premium through the loan. “For most salaried and younger borrowers who seek value, flexibility and long-term protection independent of the lender, an individual term plan works better,” says Naidu.

They should also check the frequency of reduction — monthly versus annual — since annual reductions can create gaps in coverage mid-year. Borrowers should confirm whether the cover adjusts or stays fixed if the loan tenure or equated monthly instalment (EMI) changes due to rate movements.

If the borrower chooses a reducing cover, they should check whether the cover reduction method mirrors their amortisation schedule rather than a generic table.

A reducing cover makes sense if the borrower wants only loan protection, because the risk — the outstanding principal — reduces over time. However, the loan reduces, but the life risk does not. A level cover term plan keeps protection intact even after the loan burden reduces, which can support family income replacement and children’s goals.

From a household protection standpoint, nominee payout usually works better. “It gives the family flexibility: close the loan immediately or use the funds for urgent needs and manage repayment in a planned way,” says Naidu.

In lender-tied group covers, the claim payout goes directly to the lender to settle the outstanding loan. In individual term plans, the payout goes to the nominee.

Borrowers should obtain a year-wise sum assured schedule and cross-check it with the loan amortisation table. “Review whether reductions occur monthly, yearly, or in slabs, and ensure there is no shortfall in coverage,” says Ramamurthy.

Nominee payout is usually better, according to Ramamurthy, as it gives the family control over funds. “Borrowers can ensure this by not assigning the policy to the lender,” he says.

Single or regular premium?

Many borrowers opt for a single premium to cover loan liability. The premium is usually lower than a regular premium. “It offers peace of mind for the loan tenure by ensuring the liability is covered, and the family inherits an asset rather than the loan liability,” says Maneesh Mishra, chief product and marketing officer, Bandhan Life.