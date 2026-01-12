HDFC Bank debit card lounge access rules change: Vouchers now mandatory

From January 10, HDFC Bank has changed the way debit card holders can access complimentary airport lounges. The bank has moved to a voucher-based system, replacing the earlier simple card swipe process, and raised the eligibility threshold for lounge access.

What has changed?

Until January 9, eligible customers could simply swipe their debit card at participating lounges after meeting a quarterly spending requirement of Rs 5,000. Starting January 10, the process is now:

· Quarterly spending requirement rises to Rs 10,000.

· Lounge access is available only through a voucher sent via SMS or email.

· Physical debit card swipes at lounges are no longer accepted.

How to claim your lounge voucher? Customers who meet the new Rs 10,000 quarterly spend receive a message or email within 2–3 working days with a link to claim their voucher. The process is straightforward: 1. Click the link in the message or email. 2. Log in using the registered mobile number and validate the OTP. 3. Claim the voucher to receive a 12–18 digit alphanumeric code or QR code via SMS and email. 4. Present the voucher code or QR code at any participating lounge for entry. The login must be done using the mobile number on which the eligibility communication was sent. If the number has changed, the old number must still be used.

Voucher validity and lounge visits Vouchers remain valid from the date of generation until the end of the quarter. Complimentary visits per quarter vary by debit card variant: · Millennia – 1 visit · Platinum – 2 visits · Times – 1 visit · Business – 2 visits · GIGA – 1 visit · Infiniti – 4 visits Where you can use the vouchers? Participating lounges across India include: · Bangalore: BLR Domestic Lounge, Terminal 1 · Chennai: Travel Club Lounge A & B (Domestic), Travel Club Lounge (International) · Hyderabad: Encalm Lounge (Domestic & International)