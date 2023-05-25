Leave encashment limit for non-govt employees hiked to Rs 25 lakh: CBDT

The CBDT circular dated May 24 stated that the increased leave encashment limit will be applicable from April 1, 2023.



The notice further said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (ii) of clause (10AA) of section 10 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the Central Government, having regard to the maximum amount receivable by its employees as cash equivalent of leave salary in respect of the period of earned leave at their credit at the time of their retirement, whether superannuation or otherwise, hereby specifies the amount of Rs. 2500,000 as the limit in relation to employees mentioned in that sub-clause who retire, whether on superannuation or otherwise."

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday notified to increase the leave salary encashment limit of non-government employees to Rs 25 lakh, Ministry of Finance said in a statement.