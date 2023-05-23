Conservative investors seek regular income may opt for dividend yield funds

Companies occasionally announce special dividends, which are sizeable, when they sell assets or to commemorate milestones. But such high dividends are typically unsustainable.

Novice investors find high dividend yields very alluring. A 100 per cent dividend signifies a payout equivalent to the share’s face value. For example, if a stock has a face value of Rs 10 and declares a 100 per cent dividend, the shareholders receive Rs 10 per share. The dividend yield, calculated by dividing the per-share dividend of Rs 10 by the share price of, say, Rs 1,000, is merely 1 per cent.