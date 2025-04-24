Let asset allocation, not price direction guess, guide decision on gold

With the yellow metal recently scaling the Rs. 1 lakh peak, even the most ardent gold bugs are in a quandary: Should they continue to invest, or is it time to sell and cash out? Experts say that instead of second-guessing gold’s direction, investors should let their asset allocation be the guide.

Positive drivers

The biggest driver of the current rally is policy uncertainty. “The imposition of tariffs and the current negotiations are an effort to change the world order as it existed. The dynamic changes that are taking place have led to a lot of uncertainty,” says Chirag Mehta, chief investment officer, Quantum Asset Management Company (AMC).

Policy-making in the United States has led to a trust deficit, contributing to a significant decline in the US dollar. As gold is priced in the US dollar in the international market, a weaker dollar supports its price. President Donald Trump’s proposed trade policy changes could result in stagflation – a period of high inflation combined with slower growth. “In such an environment, people shun risky assets and move to the asset class that is known to protect value,” says Mehta. Investment demand has also surged. “The reason gold has done well in 2025 is the return of investment or exchange traded fund (ETF) flows,” says Vikram Dhawan, head of commodities and fund manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Another key contributor is gold purchases by central banks. “Countries like Russia, China, and India have all increased the share of gold in their reserves,” says Shaily Gang, head (products), Tata Asset Management. Negative factors for gold One factor that could end this rally is a resolution of trade-related economic uncertainty. “In such a scenario, the economic uncertainty premium that is in the price could unwind, leading to a correction,” says Mehta. Gang believes that if the US adopts a more accommodative stance in tariff negotiations, the dollar may stabilise, which would dampen gold’s upward momentum.

China and India together account for around 50 per cent of physical demand, driven primarily by jewellery. “At higher prices, there is a possibility of demand destruction, not in value terms, but in the volume of gold (in tonnes) consumed,” says Dhawan. A worsening of the tariff wars could affect equity markets. “Margin calls in the share market could force some investors to sell gold to protect their equity investments. Such selling could affect the rally,” says Gang. Positive price expectations Gold’s trajectory over the next one year will depend on the outcome of tariff negotiations. “If the trade war worsens, it will support gold. On the other hand, if the US withdraws tariffs entirely, the risk premium in gold could dissipate. If the global situation remains unchanged while the US negotiates trade deals with dozens of countries, that would be moderately positive for gold,” says Dhawan.

Mehta expects considerable volatility in the year ahead, with sharp swings on both sides. He remains structurally positive on gold. “The trust deficit created by the Trump administration’s policy-making will lead to central banks seeking diversification of reserves. That theme is here to stay,” he says. He adds that the challenge of rising fiscal deficits and unsustainable debt also remains. If a growth shock occurs and central banks turn accommodative, that too will favour gold. Buy or sell? Whether to buy or sell at current levels should be decided based on the investor’s asset allocation. “A 10–15 per cent allocation to gold is optimal. If you are under-allocated, as most investors tend to be, you should buy more gold over the next six months to reach your ideal allocation,” says Mehta. If recent price movements have made you overweight on gold, consider booking profits and rebalancing your portfolio.

Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser (RIA) and founder, SahajMoney.com, also suggests that investors may sell if they need funds or wish to rebalance. He notes that investors’ decisions should reflect their financial goals, risk tolerance, and the amount of gold already present in their portfolio. With the government having stopped issuing new tranches of sovereign gold bonds, investors may consider the ETF or fund-of-fund route. “There is no purity risk as regulations require fund houses to buy 995-purity London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-certified gold. Investors face no storage risk, can buy and sell on exchanges at the intraday price, and do not incur making charges as with jewellery. They can also invest in small amounts,” says Siddharth Srivastava, head (ETF product) and fund manager, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

With several fund houses offering gold ETFs, investors should keep a few criteria in mind when selecting a fund. “Look for a low expense ratio, minimal tracking error, high liquidity, and a large fund size,” says Kumar. Sovereign Gold Bonds: Do’s and don’ts Secondary market purchase: * Buy only if sovereign gold bond (SGB) is trading at or below prevailing gold price * Avoid SGBs quoting at high premiums * Check remaining tenure and liquidity before buying * Consider gold ETFs as an alternative if SGBs seem costly Redeem after five years? * Redeem after five years if you need funds or to rebalance portfolio