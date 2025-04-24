Home / Finance / Personal Finance / At 98%, Greater Noida sees highest avg price rise in NCR in last 5 years

At 98%, Greater Noida sees highest avg price rise in NCR in last 5 years

At 92%, Noida records second-highest avg. price rise; Gurugram sees 84% jump in the period

REAL ESTATE
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Among all cities within the National Capital Region, Greater Noida has recorded the highest price appreciation of 98% in the last five years, shows data analysed by Anarock, a real estate consulting firm. 
 
The average residential prices in Greater Noida increased from Rs 3,340 per sq. ft. in Q1 2020 to Rs 6,600 per sq. ft. in Q1 2025-end.  At 92%, Noida recorded the second-highest average price rise; while Gurugram saw an 84% jump in the period. Despite price hikes, NCR saw unsold inventory drop 51% in last five years – from approximately 1,73,117 units by Q1 2020-end to approximately 84,500 units by Q1 2025-end.
 
"Greater Noida saw an astounding 98% appreciation among all NCR cities in the last five years.Noida recorded the second- best appreciation of 92% in the same period – from Rs 4795/sq.ft in Q1 2020 to Rs 9200/sq.ft by Q1 2025. Gurugram witnessed an 84% jump - from Rs 6,150/sq.ft. to Rs 11,300 per sq. ft. in this period. Overall, the entire NCR saw an 81% jump in average residential prices over five years," said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman – ANAROCK Group. 
 
The NCR market, which had previously seen the highest unsold stock in the country, is now seeing a remarkable decline. Despite the significant price rises across NCR in the last five years, unsold inventory in the region has dropped by 51% in the last five years – from approx. 1,73,117 units by Q1 2020-end to approx. 84,500
units by Q1 2025-end. 

City-wise, Noida recorded the highest 72% decline in its overall unsold stock – from approx. 18,148 units by Q1 2020-end to approx. 5,012 units by Q1 2025-end. 
 
Ghaziabad saw its unsold stock decline by 58% in this period, from approx. 27,142 units by Q1 2020-end to approx. 11,393 units by Q1 2025-end. Greater Noida saw a 56% decline in unsold inventory, from approx. 42,906 units by Q1 2020-end to approx. 19,066 units by Q1 2025-end. 
 
The NCR residential market saw a new supply addition of 53,000 units in 2024, almost 44% higher than the launches in 2023. Another notable change is in budget categories - in previous years, affordable housing (units priced < Rs 40 lakh) dominated the supply pipeline. However, the past three years post COVID-19 saw the maximum supply share cornered by luxury and ultra-luxury housing. In fact, the report highlights a significant increase in new launches in the ultra-luxury segment (units priced over Rs 2.5 Cr.), which contributed nearly 59% in 2024 as compared to 24% in 2023 - and only 4% in 2020.  
 
The supply share of affordable housing continued to decline, accounting for only 11% of NCR’s total launches in 2024 as compared to 41% in 2022, and 47% in 2019. The report also identifies key growth corridors in NCR such as Sohna, New Gurgaon, Dwarka Expressway and Greater Noida West.
 
First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

