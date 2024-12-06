Let it soar or go safe but slow? How should you invest your inherited money

Inheriting money is a significant and emotional event, and it’s natural to want to grow it while keeping it safe. Here are several ways to achieve a balance of safety and growth. Here are some investment options to consider:

Emergency Fund (Savings Account or Liquid Funds)

Purpose: First and foremost, keep a portion of your inheritance as an emergency fund for unforeseen circumstances.

Safe Option: A high-interest savings account or liquid mutual funds can be ideal. These options are low-risk and offer easy access to your funds.

Recommended Return: Around 3-5% per annum in savings accounts and around 4-6% in liquid mutual funds.

Abhishek Rana of Value Research offers two approaches:

1. The 'Safe but Slow' Approach

For those who prefer a conservative and steady approach, the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) could be a viable option. This government-backed scheme provides fixed monthly interest, making it an ideal choice for individuals seeking a predictable, low-risk income stream.

What’s Good About POMIS?

Safety: The principal remains secure since POMIS is backed by the Indian government.

Consistent Income: You will receive monthly interest, which you can use for living expenses or invest further.

What’s Not-So-Good?

Limited Growth: The growth potential of POMIS is limited because you can only reinvest the monthly interest, not the principal. This means that while your money is safe, your wealth doesn’t grow as quickly as it could through other investment options.

Example: Building a Corpus with POMIS and Equity Mutual Funds

Let’s consider you invest the maximum allowable amount of Rs 9 lakh in POMIS. At an interest rate of 6.6% per annum, you would earn approximately Rs 5,940 per month. Instead of spending this interest, you could channel it into more aggressive investment options like equity mutual funds, specifically aggressive hybrid funds, which typically offer higher returns compared to traditional fixed-income investments.