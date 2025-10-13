Lodha Developers acquires MMR land parcel for Rs 2,300 cr housing project

Realty major Lodha Developers has acquired a land parcel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to develop a housing project with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,300 crore, marking continued expansion momentum in its core market.

With this latest acquisition, the company has achieved its full-year land acquisition target for the current financial year (FY26) — aggregating to projects with a total revenue potential of Rs 25,000 crore.

In its Q2 FY26 operational update, Lodha Developers said, “In Q2 of FY26, we added one project with GDV of Rs 2,300 crore in MMR. We have achieved our full-year guidance of Rs 25,000 crore in H1 itself and have a robust pipeline.”

The company, however, did not specify whether the latest land deal was an outright purchase or a joint development with the landowner. Earlier in the first quarter, the realty firm had acquired five land parcels across Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, collectively valued at Rs 22,700 crore in potential revenue. In the previous fiscal (FY25), Lodha acquired 10 land parcels worth Rs 23,700 crore in estimated sales potential. Sales bookings rise 7% in Q2 on steady housing demand Lodha Developers also reported a 7% year-on-year increase in pre-sales (sales bookings) to Rs 4,570 crore during the July–September quarter, up from Rs 4,290 crore in the same period last year.

The company said the growth came “despite limited launches in the quarter.” For the first half of FY26, total sales bookings stood at Rs 9,020 crore, up 8% YoY from Rs 8,320 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. “With the Supreme Court green-lighting the Environmental Clearance (EC) process in late August, we have significant launches in H2 and are on track to meet our FY26 pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore,” the company stated. Lodha Developers had achieved Rs 17,630 crore in sales bookings in FY25, a 21% rise from Rs 14,520 crore in the previous fiscal.

Strong market presence and growth outlook The company continues to maintain a strong foothold in MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru—three of India’s most active residential real estate markets. Lodha has delivered 110 million sq ft of real estate to date and is developing over 130 million sq ft across ongoing and planned projects. During FY25, the firm reported a net profit of Rs 2,766.6 crore on a total income of Rs 14,169.8 crore. Despite some moderation in overall housing demand reported by property consultants, listed real estate firms have continued to post strong performance in 2025, supported by robust pricing, steady demand for premium housing, and improved project execution.