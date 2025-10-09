Investors should book partial profits if gold allocation is over 10%

Gold recently touched a record high of Rs 1.24 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi on October 7, according to media reports, marking a 63.5 per cent increase over the past year. The yellow metal also crossed US$4,000 per troy ounce for the first time in the international market.

Factors driving the rally

Central banks are diversifying their reserves away from US dollar holdings. “About 25 to 30 years ago, central banks typically held 75 to 80 per cent of their reserves in US treasuries. That number has fallen below 60 per cent and could drop further in the coming years,” says Vikram Dhawan, head of commodities and fund manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Geopolitical tensions since 2022, trade wars, and macroeconomic uncertainties about inflation, currencies, and interest rates have made gold attractive. Global debt levels are at historic highs. “Since gold carries no credit risk, it has become a preferred asset in this environment,” says Vikram Dhawan. Western central banks’ low interest-rate policies are also supporting gold. The attractiveness of a non-yielding asset like gold increases when real interest rates decline. “The latest US government shutdown has also increased market anxiety, prompting investors to seek refuge in precious metals,” says Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities. Depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar has made gold attractive for Indian investors, as prices have risen even more in rupee terms. “In India, rupee depreciation and increased ETF (exchange traded fund) flows have added to momentum in the domestic market,” says Tapan Patel, fund manager (commodities), Tata Asset Management.

Strong inflows from retail and institutional investors are supporting prices. Those who were earlier underweight on gold or not invested at all, except during crises, are now raising their allocations. Factors that can keep the rally going The ongoing global reset of asset allocation across institutions, central banks, and investors may continue to support gold prices. “Until this reset is completed, gold prices are likely to remain buoyant. Since investors have been historically under-invested in gold, there is scope for further allocation and price support,” says Vikram Dhawan. Once the rebalancing reaches a plateau, prices may become range-bound.

Continued economic and policy uncertainty in the Trump era could drive safe-haven flows into gold. Global investment banks have been raising their price targets for gold, which could encourage more retail participation. The underperforming domestic equity market in India is also prompting investors to park funds in gold. “Higher-than-expected inflation in key markets like the US could push gold prices further up,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. He adds that ongoing currency depreciation would also boost the value of gold in rupee terms. Factors that could end the rally

De-escalation of geopolitical tensions or trade wars could act as a headwind for gold. “Short-term corrections may occur if there are successful tariff negotiations or peace deals in conflicts like Russia-Ukraine or Israel-Gaza,” says Patel. A stronger dollar and higher interest rates could also curb the upward momentum in price. At the current high prices, demand is expected to be affected in the jewellery segment. This could weigh on prices unless compensated by investment flows and central bank purchases. The strength of demand for physical gold during the wedding season is expected to be an important indicator. “Weak physical demand could lead to volatility, as India accounts for a large share, around 20-odd per cent, of global demand,” says Dhawan.

The rally has become overstretched after a sharp run-up. “Technically, gold prices are in overbought territory. Some short-term corrections may occur, after which the rally is likely to continue,” says Gandhi. Outlook for gold As long as the factors supporting gold remain in play, the probability of prices staying strong or strengthening further increases. A minor correction is possible in the short term. This could be either a small price or a time correction, but the overall outlook remains bullish. “Comex gold could reach between $4,100 and $4,300 in the next six months. In the domestic market, prices could rise to around Rs. 1,25,000 – 1,27,000 per 10 grams in six months,” says Gandhi.

Vishal Dhawan is of the view that after three years of unusually high returns, gold prices are likely to consolidate. Long-term role in portfolio Gold has a strong long-term track record as a hedge against inflation and against economic and geopolitical crises. “It also protects portfolios from sharp corrections in growth assets like equities due to its negative correlation with them,” says Vishal Dhawan. Once viewed primarily as a hedge, gold’s role in portfolios has evolved in recent years. “It has proved to be both a hedge against inflation and a return-generating investment,” says Gandhi. Patel adds that investors should now consider it as a must-have allocation rather than an optional hedge.

It has also turned out to be the best-performing asset of this century. While past performance cannot guarantee future returns, gold’s history makes it an important part of any portfolio. Advice to new investors New investors should not allow themselves to fall prey to FOMO (fear of missing out) and rush headlong into gold. Vikram Dhawan suggests that they should take exposure to it for diversification. They should not invest for short-term returns and instead have a horizon of at least seven years. Gold should be a part of their asset-allocation strategy. “The current risk-reward is not favourable for new investors owing to the possibility of short-term corrections. They should invest gradually rather than at one go,” says Gandhi.

Investors with no gold exposure should enter through a staggered approach, such as a systematic investment plan (SIP) or systematic transfer plan (STP). Alternatively, it should be purchased during price dips. The ideal allocation to gold depends on a person’s risk appetite and investment objectives. “Aggressive investors can allocate up to 5 per cent of their portfolio to gold. Conservative or moderate-risk investors can raise their gold allocation to around 10 per cent,” says Dhawan. Advice to existing investors Investors should book profits only if their allocation to gold has exceeded the upper limit, say, of 10 per cent, that they had set. Consider the capital gains tax before selling. “Avoid selling gold before it has become eligible for long-term capital gains tax,” says Dhawan.