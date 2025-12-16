Love dining and travel? This card now gives 6% cashback, zero joining fee

As dining and travel emerge as the biggest discretionary spend categories for young consumers, YES BANK and Paisabazaar have announced an enhanced version of their co-created YES BANK Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card—now offering one of the highest cashback rates in its segment, with 6% cashback on dining and travel spends.

The upgraded card, launched on Monday, comes with no joining fee, instant virtual activation, and seamless UPI-based credit payments via RuPay.

6% Cashback on Dining & Travel: Among Highest in Category

The PaisaSave Credit Card now offers a flat 6% cashback on spends across platforms such as:

Zomato, Swiggy, EazyDiner

MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Airbnb

Hotel chains including Taj, Marriott, Radisson Consumers can earn up to ₹3,000 cashback per month through these accelerated benefits. After hitting the cap, dining and travel spends continue to earn 1% cashback. The card also provides unlimited 1% cashback on all other online, offline, and UPI spends—making it a strong all-rounder for everyday use. With dining and travel spends growing at double digits post-pandemic and digital payments becoming the default mode of spending, the product taps directly into the two categories that dominate millennial and Gen-Z wallets. The upgraded card also offers savings on day-to-day spends. Customers can earn up to ₹3,000 cashback per month through accelerated 6% benefits on dining and travel. Beyond this cap, all spends in these categories continue to earn 1% cashback.'

The card carries no joining fee, and the annual fee of ₹499 from the second year onward can be waived upon achieving ₹1.2 lakh spends in the preceding year. Key Features of the upgraded YES BANK Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card: 6% cashback on dining and travel spends across platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, EazyDiner, MakeMyTrip Goibibo, Airbnb, hotel chains like Taj, Marriott, Radisson etc.

Unlimited 1% cashback on all other online, offline and UPI spends

1% fuel surcharge waiver

No joining fee "You can get this credit card in physical as well as virtual form. The physical card is available on the Mastercard network, while the virtual one is a RuPay credit card which can be used to make UPI transactions. You can get the YES BANK Paisabazaar PaisaSave RuPay Credit Card without any extra charges as an accompaniment to the Mastercard variant by opting for it at the time of card application. With the RuPay variant, you can earn 1% cashback on UPI transactions above Rs. 2,000," Paisabazaar said in a statement.

Cashback Redemption Earned reward points can be redeemed as cashback/statement credit via YES Rewardz platform and used for the payment of outstanding credit card balance. 1 Reward Point = Rs. 1 Redemption Fee: Nil Fuel Surcharge Waiver 1% fuel surcharge waiver of up to Rs. 250 per statement Eligibility Criteria: Age: 21 to 60 years Occupation: Salaried or Self-employed Minimum Income Required: Net salary of Rs. 25,000 per month or ITR of Rs. 7.5 lakh Who is it ideal for? Those looking for an entry-level credit card that provides good returns on dining and travel spends can consider YES BANK Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card. While a few other credit cards come with an even higher value-back on these categories, their benefits are either limited to a specific brand or platform, or are capped at a lower monthly limit. However, individuals who are willing to pay a higher annual fee for more comprehensive features may find better value in mid-range or premium cards.