India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 pitch analysis, Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

On Tuesday, the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium remained covered throughout the day, with the ground staff intermittently sprinkling water.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 pitch report
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
International cricket in its shortest format returns to the nation’s capital as India is set to host Bangladesh for the second T20 International at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. After a resounding victory over the visitors in Gwalior, Suryakumar Yadav’s men will aim to captivate the Kotla crowd and secure an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Kotla Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be a batting paradise. The recently relaid 22-yard surface has consistently produced high-scoring games, as evidenced during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. In one such encounter, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head combined to score 125 runs in just the first six overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually set a towering total of 266 while batting first, while Delhi Capitals responded with 199 runs in their chase.

Reflecting on the conditions, Arshdeep Singh said in the pre-match press conference, “We didn’t have a match here in the IPL this season, but judging by the scores at this ground, I didn’t feel the need to inspect the wicket. We will come tomorrow, assess the conditions, and make our plans accordingly. The coach and captain will examine the pitch and brief us on the strategy.”

First Look at the Kotla Wicket Ahead of India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20

On Tuesday, the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium remained covered throughout the day, with the ground staff intermittently sprinkling water. A heavy roller was also used after the watering to ensure the pitch remained intact and did not break up before the match. 

When the curators briefly uncovered the pitch for watering, green grass was visible on the surface. However, with the match scheduled for Wednesday, the grass is expected to be trimmed ahead of the game to prepare a more traditional T20 wicket.

Arun Jaitley Stadium: Key Stats

Despite the high-scoring IPL 2024 matches, including totals exceeding 250, the highest score ever recorded in a T20 International at Arun Jaitley Stadium is 212 runs, which was successfully chased down.

Arun Jaitley Stadium stats in T20 Internationals
Total Matches 13
Matches won batting first 4
Matches won bowling first 9
Average 1st innings Score 139
Average 2nd innings Score 133
Highest total recorded 212/3 (19.1 Ovs) By RSA vs IND
Lowest total recorded 120/10 (19.3 Ovs) By SL vs RSA
Highest score chased 212/3 (19.1 Ovs) By RSA vs IND
Lowest score defended 96/7 (20 Ovs) By INDW vs PAKW


First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

