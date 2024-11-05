Maroon 5's first India show: Pre-sale tickets for Kotak users starts 6 Nov

Get ready to groove to the beats of Maroon 5 as the iconic band is set to perform live in Mumbai on December 3, 2024. The concert will take place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Pre-Sale: A 48-hour pre-sale exclusively for Kotak Credit Card customers will begin on November 6, 2024, at 12 PM IST on BookMyShow. Kotak White and White Reserve Credit Card customers can avail a 15% discount up to Rs 4,000.

General Sale: General ticket sales will commence on November 8, 2024, at 2 PM IST on BookMyShow.

". Kotak recognized the rising popularity of live events featuring int’l artists very early, and presented India tours of some of the biggest artists globally in the last 18 months, offering our customers first access to the best seats at these concerts at attractive prices. Following a line-up of icons like Backstreet Boys, Westlife, Trevor Noah, and Ed Sheeran, we’re thrilled to present Maroon 5’s debut concert in India to create a truly exceptional live experience for our customers," said Frederick Dsouza, Business Head - Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

A Night of Music and Nostalgia:

Maroon 5, led by the charismatic Adam Levine, will perform their iconic hits like "Girls Like You," "Sugar," and many more. The concert promises to be a night of nostalgia and unforgettable memories for fans.

"At Kotak, we’re dedicated to supporting the passions and ambitions of the emboldened Indian by anticipating their needs and creating experiences that matter. Offering first access to the best seats at Maroon 5’s debut concert in India is one way we bring this commitment to life – by lifting our customers’ passions and fuelling their dreams. Live events like this offer an extraordinary opportunity for connection and celebration, bringing people together in a vibrant atmosphere with exclusive benefits and experiences that Kotak is proud to help make possible," said Kedarswamy Ravangave, Executive Vice President - Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“At BookMyShow Live, our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment experiences to Indian audiences and cement India’s place on the global entertainment map. Maroon 5 is one of the foremost and most loved bands globally, across generations and bringing them to India for the very first time marks a thrilling milestone for us. Their music has transcended boundaries and cultures and we’re ecstatic to give Indian fans the unforgettable experience of seeing them live on home soil. BookMyShow Live is delighted to partner with Kotak Mahindra Bank for Maroon 5's India concert and offer Kotak Credit Card customers first access to the tickets this world-class experience through the Pre-Sale," said "Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events, BookMyShow.