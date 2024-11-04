Thailand extends visa-free entry for Indian travellers indefinitely

Good news for Indian travellers! Thailand has indefinitely extended its visa-free entry policy for Indian nationals. Originally set to end on November 11, 2024, this policy now allows Indian visitors to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without needing a visa, with an option to extend their stay by an additional 30 days at a local immigration office.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced the extension, with Business Standard confirming from the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi that officials have received instructions to continue the visa-free policy. “Visa-free entry extension instructions have been given to us,” an embassy official told Business Standard, adding, “We have not been told when this facility will end for Indians.”

Thailand’s draw for Indian tourists

The visa-free entry policy, introduced in November 2023, has been a major attraction for Indian tourists looking for destinations with minimal visa requirements. “Indian travellers are increasingly looking for destinations that offer convenience and a variety of experiences without enduring extensive visa procedures,” said Krishna Rathi, senior country director for India at Agoda. Thailand has since become the top visa-free destination for Indian tourists, seeing a rise in accommodation searches following the policy’s introduction.

Malaysia has seen a similar trend, introducing a visa waiver for Indian tourists in December 2023, which helped it climb from eighth to fourth in the most-searched destinations among Indian travellers in the first half of 2024.

"Removing visa restrictions makes a huge difference to inbound tourism, and we see this across the globe," said Omri Morgenshtern, CEO of Agoda.

More From This Section

What is visa-free travel?

Visa-free travel allows tourists to enter a country without the need for a visa prior to or upon arrival. Travellers just need a valid passport, which is checked and stamped at immigration control. This simplified process avoids lengthy applications and fees, benefiting both tourists and the economy of the destination country.

Visa-free policies often result in:

Increased demand for accommodation, improving occupancy and room rates

Job creation within tourism-related sectors

Higher demand for transportation, tours, and related services

Thailand’s rising popularity

Known for its scenic beaches, cultural sites, diverse cuisine, and affordable, high-quality accommodations, Thailand remains a top destination for Indian tourists. In the first quarter of 2024, Thailand received 9.4 million foreign tourists, generating approximately 454.6 billion baht (£9.7 billion) in economic contributions. This year, Thailand aims to welcome 40 million tourists, reaching close to its pre-pandemic high in 2019.

By October 2024, Thailand had recorded around 1.64 million Indian tourists, making India the third-largest source of international visitors after Malaysia and China. TAT anticipates over 2 million Indian visitors by year-end, generating nearly 90 billion baht in revenue, with the visa-free policy being a key factor in this growth.

In 2022, India was Thailand’s second-largest source of tourists, with nearly a million Indian visitors among Thailand’s 11 million foreign arrivals, according to TAT.