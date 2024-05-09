Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift with Rs 17,436 monthly subscription fee

Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift with Rs 17,436 monthly subscription fee

The car can be bought through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 17,436

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at the launch of Maruti Suzuki's 4th generation Epic New Swift, in Gurugram, May 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Epic Swift, with prices starting at Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This new car comes with a Z-Series petrol engine, offering improved fuel efficiency up to 25.75 km/l*.The car can be bought through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 17,436.
 

How does the monthly subscription work?
 
The subscription model allows customers to drive a new Epic Swift without insurance, maintenance, and other ownership costs. The fixed monthly fee covers the vehicle cost, road tax, insurance, and maintenance, providing a seamless ownership experience. Customers can choose flexible tenure options ranging from one to five years, with monthly rentals depending on the model and mileage options. The subscription program offers the convenience of no down payment, making it an attractive alternative to traditional car ownership.
 
Features of new epic swift
 
The car boasts a sportier design with new features like LED tail lights, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a host of interior upgrades including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and six airbags as standard.
 
The new Swift is available in 5 variants with two custom accessory packages. It features safety enhancements like ABS with EBD, and stability control. The 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine delivers 80.4 bhp and 111.7 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or AGS.
 
The interior of the new Swift comes equipped with a new dashboard with a Piano Black treatment and Satin Matte Silver inserts, asymmetric dials for the instrument console, nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen system, and cruise control.
 
“Since its launch in 2005, the Swift brand has been a symbol of excellence in the Indian automotive landscape. It pioneered the dynamism in the premium hatchback segment and captured the hearts of millions of customers. Our vision for the Epic New Swift is to build on its strong legacy by redefining the Joy of Mobility for Swift lovers and driving enthusiasts alike,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and chief executive officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Topics :Maruti SuzukiSuzuki Swift

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

