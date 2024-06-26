MF magic: Rs 10,000 monthly SIP turns into Rs 8.3 cr in less than 30 yrs

A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in the HDFC Top 100 Fund would have turned you into a dollar millionaire (Rs 8.30 crore) in less than three decades.

HDFC Top 100 Fund, a large-cap focused equity scheme in India, has completed 27 years since its launch in October 1996. The fund has delivered a CAGR of about 19% over this period, with a hypothetical monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 (total investment Rs 33.2 lakh)) in HDFC Top 100 Fund would have grown to Rs. 8.30 crores growing to Rs 8.30 crore by May 31, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The fund follows a diversified investment strategy, focusing on quality businesses and risk management.

The portfolio construction follows a bottom up approach to stock picking blended with top down sector and macro trends.

In stock selection, the focus is on quality of business models, management and financial metrics.

Portfolio construction is based on risk-reward of opportunities available at any given point in time.

As per the mandate, more than 80% of the portfolio always remains invested in the well-established large cap companies.

The core of the portfolio construction is from a medium to long term perspective.

Large-cap stocks have historically demonstrated stability during economic fluctuations and have had better risk reward ratios. Further, the large cap index has outperformed mid and small cap indices in 7 out of last 18 calendar years. Also, given the recent sharp outperformance of mid and small caps over large caps, the large cap segment now seems to be relatively attractive in terms of valuations and investors with medium to long term view may consider investing in HDFC Top 100 Fund.