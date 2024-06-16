Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Bulwark against closure storm: SIPs ride out the withdrawal gust

Bulwark against closure storm: SIPs ride out the withdrawal gust

Investors withdrew Rs 11,678 crore from SIP accounts last month, compared to an average of Rs 10,436 crore in the preceding six months

SIP, mutual fund, investment
Premium
The net SIP data lends credence to the view that the sharp increase in SIP account closures in May was primarily due to inactive accounts being closed.
Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 10:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Despite a record number of account closures, redemptions from mutual fund (MF) systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts only slightly exceeded the average of the previous six months.
 
Investors withdrew Rs 11,678 crore from SIP accounts last month, compared to an average of Rs 10,436 crore in the preceding six months. Adjusted for these redemptions, net SIP inflows in May totalled Rs 9,226 crore, which represents 44 per cent of the gross SIP inflows amounting to Rs 20,904 crore, according to data from Amfi.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The net SIP data lends credence to the view that the sharp increase in SIP account closures in May was primarily due to inactive accounts being closed. SIP account closures, averaging 1.9 million in 2023-24, rose to 3.3 million in April 2024 and further to 4.4 million in May. This follows a directive from the Securities and Exchange Board of India requiring fund houses to close SIP accounts after three consecutive failed debit attempts. Overall, investors have injected a net of Rs 43,435 crore into MF schemes via SIPs in the first five months of calendar year 2024, compared to Rs 36,121 crore in the same period last year. This surge in inflows through SIPs and lump sum investments has resulted in record deployment of MFs in the equity market over the past three months, with MFs purchasing equities worth Rs 46,666 crore in May.


Also Read

Average SIP size up 9.6% at Rs 2,340 in April: Where are Indians investing?

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Equity mutual fund flows hit two-year high on NFOs and robust SIPs

Liquid mutual funds outflow exceeds Rs 1.5 trillion in March, shows data

Election-related market volatility: Time for MF investors to start SIP?

Mutual funds industry adds 8.1 mn new investor accounts in Apr-May FY25

Mutual fund scheme launches to pick up pace as markets stabilise

Kotak Mutual Fund launches Kotak Special Opportunities Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF quant fund to tap best ideas of top mutual funds

Fund Pick: HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has a rich history of outperformance

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Mutual FundsSIP investmentMarkets

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story