Missed deadline, wrong information: Errors to avoid in filing tax returns

Millions of Indians are filing their Income Tax returns (ITR) — an important annual exercise in financial planning that must be carefully done. Errors or wrong information can lead to penalties or legal hassles, experts say.

ALSO READ: Income Tax return filing: Is dividend from shares or mutual fund taxed? A common mistake taxpayers make is missing the ITR filing deadline. For individuals, the due date is usually July 31 of an assessment year. "Failure to file ITR by this deadline can lead to significant consequences. The penalties for delayed filing can range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000, contingent on the duration of the delay. Moreover, individuals who file their ITR late may forfeit their eligibility for certain deductions that could have reduced their tax liability," says Devansh Jain, principal associate, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.



Late filers could face increased scrutiny by the Income Tax Department and stringent assessments. "It is therefore crucial to adhere to the stipulated deadlines to avoid these avoidable penalties and complications," says Devansh Jain.

Incorrect information

Errors in personal details like name, address, or PAN can lead to discrepancies, leading to delay in refunds. "Double check all personal information before submitting your ITR," says Amit Bansal, a chartered accountant and partner, direct tax, Singhania & Co.

Wrong form

Taxpayers have to determine which ITR form is suitable for them. "If a taxpayer opts for the wrong ITR form, their return shall be considered defective or invalid, and accordingly they shall be subject to the same interest and penalty that are ideally applicable to taxpayers who fail to furnish their return of income before the specified due date (i.e., u/s 234A and 234F of the IT Act)," says Suresh Surana, a chartered accountant in Mumbai.



Bank account details

Another common error is entering incorrect bank account details. "It is essential to ensure that the bank details, including the account number and IFSC code, are accurate and validated on the income tax portal. This validation helps confirm that the details are correct and can facilitate the smooth processing of refunds. Double check your bank details and ensure that they are validated online on the Income Tax portal before submitting your ITR," says Ankit Jain, partner, Ved Jain & Associates.

Not declaring interest, dividend income





ALSO READ: How to claim your Income Tax refund: A step-by-step guide Some taxpayers mistakenly believe that small amounts of interest or dividend income need not be declared, thinking that the government will not notice. But the government collects extensive financial information and failing to declare such incomes can lead to a notice being issued shortly after filing. "Such omissions can be costly, as interest will also be payable on any additional tax due. Use the Tax Information Summary generated on the income tax portal to gather and accurately report all interest and dividend income," says Ankit Jain.



Form 26AS has details of all taxes deducted or collected at source against a taxpayer's PAN. If there is any discrepancy in the TDS displayed in Form 26AS, the taxpayer must notify the tax deductor to rectify it. "The Income Tax Department, while processing ITR, relies on Form 26AS to give TDS credit. It may only allow the benefit of the TDS claim if it is shown in Form 26AS,” says Rahul Singh, deputy general manager, Taxmann.

Not reporting all income sources

All sources of income, including salary, interest from savings accounts, rental income, capital gains, and other sources, must be reported. "Omitting any income can attract scrutiny and penalties," says Alay Razvi, partner at Accord Juris.



Inaccurate Deductions and Exemptions

Incorrectly claiming deductions and exemptions can lead to issues with your return. Ensure that all claims under Sections 80C, 80D, and others are accurate and backed by proper documentation.

"For example, interest income from a savings bank account can be claimed as a deduction under Section 80TTA, allowing up to Rs. 10,000. Similarly, employees not receiving House Rent Allowance (HRA) can claim a deduction for rent payments under Section 80GG, which is also available to self-employed individuals," says Singh.

Verification

After ITR, verifying it is a crucial step to complete the process. "Unfortunately, many taxpayers neglect this step, which renders their returns invalid and unprocessed. Verification serves as a confirmation that the information provided in the ITR is accurate and complete," says Devansh Jain. There are several methods to verify one’s ITR. The commonly used is electronic verification, which can be done through an Aadhaar OTP, where a one-time password is sent to one’s registered mobile number linked with an Aadhaar. Another efficient method is through net banking, where one can e-verify one’s return directly from one’s bank account. Alternatively, for those who prefer a physical approach, verification can be done by sending a signed physical copy of the ITR-V (Verification) form to the Centralized Processing Center (CPC) office in Bangalore.



