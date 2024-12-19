Most popular invite-only credit cards for HNIs: Exclusive rewards, benefits

In India, credit cards have become more than just a tool for transactions; they are a status symbol, a reflection of affluence, and a gateway to exclusive privileges. Among the most coveted credit cards are the invite-only options, which are tailor-made for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) seeking the finest travel and lifestyle benefits. These cards are designed to offer unparalleled access to luxury services, making them the ultimate choice for those who demand the best.

Invite-only credit cards are different from regular credit cards in several key ways. They are typically offered to individuals with a substantial relationship with the bank, often requiring a high Total Relationship Value (TRV). This exclusivity ensures that the card is reserved for a select group of individuals who can afford to indulge in premium privileges. The benefits of these cards are tailored to the desires of the wealthy, including:

Unlimited airport lounge access, both in India and internationally

Invitations to VIP events and experiences, such as private art exhibitions and Michelin-starred restaurant reservations

Luxury travel perks like personal shopping assistance, concierge services, and hotel upgrades

Access to premium golf courses and complimentary rounds

Priority check-ins, private chauffeured cars, and other exclusive airport services

"To save on their overseas holiday expenses, consumers should look beyond just low forex mark- up charges. Features like complimentary international lounge access, airport concierge service, accelerated rewards on international spends and luxury hotel memberships accessible across the globe are some of the ways how credit cards can help international travellers save a significant amount while enhancing their overall travel experience. Since such features are generally available on premium credit cards, eligibility criteria should be the first thing to consider. Besides, travellers must assess whether the services come with global acceptance," said Rohit Chhibbar, Chief Business Officer, Credit Cards, Paisabazaar. These benefits aim to enhance the lifestyle of the cardholder, offering them unmatched comfort and convenience wherever they go.

For example, if your card offers complimentary stay with a hotel chain, you must check the terms and conditions to ensure that it is applicable globally and not restricted to India. Hence, it is essential to review the terms and conditions carefully before selecting a card.

Top Invite-Only Credit Cards in India

More From This Section

HDFC Infinia Credit Card Annual Fee: Rs. 12,500 + Taxes Key Features: Low Forex Mark-up Fee: Just 2% on international transactions

Complimentary Club Marriott Membership: Enjoy up to 20% off on dining and stays across the Asia-Pacific region for one year

Welcome Rewards: Receive 12,500 reward points upon fee realization and card activation

Reward Points: Earn 5 reward points for every Rs. 150 spent

10X Reward Points: Get 10X points on travel and shopping spends via SmartBuy

Unlimited Lounge Access: Complimentary access to airport lounges worldwide through the Priority Pass Program

Unlimited Golf Benefits: Enjoy unlimited golf games at leading golf courses in India and select locations globally

Complimentary Golf Coaching: Free golf lessons at select courses across India

ITC Hotels Privileges: Book a 3-night stay and pay only for 2 at participating ITC Hotels

Weekend Buffet Offer: Enjoy a 1+1 complimentary weekend buffet at participating ITC Hotels Several banks in India offer invite-only credit cards with exclusive features that cater to different needs and preferences. Here's a look at some of the most popular options, as per Paisabazaar.

Axis Burgundy Private Credit Card

Annual Fee: Rs. 50,000 + Taxes

Key Features:

No Forex Mark-up Fee: Enjoy zero forex mark-up on international transactions

Priority Pass Membership: Complimentary access for both primary and add-on cardholders

Unlimited Lounge Access: Unlimited international and domestic airport lounge visits with 12 free guest visits annually

Exclusive Memberships: Complimentary Club Marriott, Accor Plus, and Taj Epicure memberships

Hotel Stay Privileges: Enjoy discounts of up to 15% at Postcard Hotels, Oberoi, and Trident Hotels

Reward Points: Earn 15 EDGE Reward Points for every Rs. 200 spent

Concierge Services: Free concierge services for 8 airport visits per year

Golf Benefits: 50 complimentary golf rounds annually

Cash Withdrawal: No cash withdrawal fee or interest charges until payment due date

YES Private Credit Card

Annual Fee: Rs. 10,000 + Taxes (Joining Fee: Rs. 50,000)

Key Features:

Low Forex Mark-up Fee: Only 0.5% forex mark-up on international transactions

High Reward Points: 20 reward points per Rs. 200 spent domestically and 40 reward points per Rs. 200 spent internationally

Welcome Benefits: Receive 2,00,000 bonus reward points, 50,000 additional reward points, and an Oberoi e-gift voucher worth Rs. 9,000

Exclusive Airport Services: ‘VIP Meet & Greet’ and ‘Airport by Invitation’ services for priority check-in, private lounges, and private chauffeur services

Lounge Access: Unlimited access to domestic and international lounges with 12 free guest visits each year

Hotel Privileges: Complimentary room upgrades, breakfast, and early check-in with hotels like Hyatt, Intercontinental, and Shangri-La

Air Charter and Travel Discounts: Save up to $1000 on private round-trip air charter bookings and discounts on ground transportation

Cruise Savings: Save up to $75 per person on cruise bookings with Avalon Waterways

IDFC FIRST Private Credit Card

Annual Fee: Rs. 50,000 + Taxes

Key Features:

0% Forex Mark-up Fee: Enjoy international transactions without additional charges.

Exclusive Memberships: Complimentary Club ITC Culinaire and Accor Plus Explorer memberships

High Reward Points: Up to 10 reward points for every Rs. 100 spent online, offline, and in-store

VISA Infinite Concierge Services: Access to Airport Limo Transfer Program, Meet & Greet Immigration Services, and Affluent Dining Platform

Unlimited Lounge Access: Enjoy unlimited domestic and international airport lounge and spa access in India

Golf Privileges: Unlimited complimentary golf lessons and rounds

Entertainment Discounts: Instant discounts of up to Rs. 750 per month for movie, play, and event ticket bookings at BookMyShow (twice a month)

Axis Primus Credit Card

Annual Fee: Rs. 3 Lakh + Taxes (Joining Fee: Rs. 5 Lakh)

Key Features:

Welcome Benefits: 25,000 EDGE Miles or a Rs. 40,000 gift card from ITC Hotels

Global Airport Services: One-way ‘Meet & Assist’ or ‘Fast Track Immigration Service’ when traveling worldwide

Luxury Airport Transfers: Complimentary one-way luxury airport transfer per itinerary at participating airports

Hotel Stay Privileges: Complimentary one-night stay on booking two consecutive nights at 900+ luxury hotels

Unlimited Lounge Access: Unlimited domestic and international lounge access via Priority Pass, with 24 complimentary guest visits annually (12 each)

Companion Airfare Benefits: Unlimited free companion airfare when purchasing first-class or business-class tickets

Exclusive Memberships: Complimentary Taj Epicure membership

Bespoke Travel Services: Access to custom-made travel itineraries, private jet access, flying safaris, ski vacations, and more

Michelin-Starred Dining: Preferential access to over 10,000 global restaurants, including coveted Michelin-starred ones

Exclusive Invitations: Invitations to private art exhibitions, premium sports events, exclusive product launches, and more

EDGE Miles: Earn 1 EDGE Mile per Rs. 100 spent, with no exclusions

Point-to-Mile Conversion: 1:5 conversion ratio with renowned travel partners

Golf Privileges: Unlimited domestic golf lessons and rounds for the primary cardholder (along with one guest) and 4 complimentary international golf rounds (with one guest); 10 complimentary golf rounds for add-on members

Invite-only credit cards in India cater to a select group of individuals, offering them exclusive benefits that elevate their lifestyle. Whether it's unlimited access to airport lounges, invitations to VIP events, or concierge services, these cards are designed to meet the high expectations of high-net-worth individuals. However, with high annual fees and strict eligibility criteria, these cards remain a privilege enjoyed only by the fortunate few.