PAN 2.0 targeted for fraud: How to protect yourself from misinformation

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is needed to prove identity for financial transactions and taxation. The government recently introduced PAN 2.0 to streamline the process for updating and reprinting process the card. Taxpayers can now request a reprint of their PAN card, which includes an embedded QR code, for a fee of Rs 50.

Reports have emerged of criminals targeting individuals by offering to provide new PAN cards. To safeguard yourself from such scams, it is essential to stay alert and exercise caution.

Do you need to apply for a new PAN card

More From This Section

No, existing PAN cards remain valid under the PAN 2.0 system. Updates or corrections can be made if required. Older PAN cards remain valid. However, dynamic QR codes introduced in PAN 2.0 will display the latest information, enhancing usability.

Where can one get authentic information about PAN 2.0?

Visit the website of the Income Tax Department. If you need to apply for a reprint of your PAN card, you can do so through the websites of Protean (formerly NSDL) or UTIITSL. These are the only agencies authorised by the Income Tax department (I-T department) to issue physical reprints of PAN cards.

"The I-T department will never call directly or through anyone for either any personal information, payments or any kind of personal details . Anyone receiving such calls should immediately report (the authorities)," said Ritika Nayyar, partner, Singhania & Co, a law firm.

One should never give out personal details to anyone over phone calls or emails claiming to be from the I-T department. Never click suspicious web links either.

One should only go through legitimate and official government websites and in case of any doubt may consider contacting a practising chartered accountant.

Authorities recommend reporting any suspicious websites, helpline numbers, or apps to the cybercrime helpline (1930) or the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in).